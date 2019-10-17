Tickets for Gracie Mansion Halloween now available - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Who doesn’t love dressing up for Halloween? New Yorkers, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray, are getting into the spirit of the spooky season by hosting their free annual Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration, which they first started in 2014.

The Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration will again be taking place at the historic home of the First Couple, located at 88th street and East End Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper Eastside.

For the event, Gracie Mansion is converted into a haunted house and the lawn is transformed into a graveyard. The event includes spooky actors, props, face painting, music and balloon makers to entertain the children. Kids can also participate in arts and crafts activities. Since its inception in 2014, Gracie Halloween has opened its doors to thousands of children from across all NYC boroughs, with special attention given to making the event accessible to kids residing in city homeless shelters and foster care system.

How to get free Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration 2019 tickets

If you want to check out the event, the free ticket giveaway is currently underway. To pick up a ticket to the event you can go to www.nyc.gov/GracieHalloween or call 311. Although the event welcomes families of all ages, the event is recommended for families with children ages 6-10.

Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration 2019 dates, start times

The 2019 Gracie Mansion Halloween will be taking place Friday, October 25 through October 27.

The times for each date are listed below:

Friday, October 25, 2019

5 PM to 7 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2019

2 PM to 3 PM

Sunday, October 27, 2019

12 PM to 3 PM

The festivities and décor are sponsored by TDF Costume Collection , Scholastic Education, LEGO Group, May Ellen & Gerald Ritter Foundation, Discovery, Inc., Blick Art Materials, The, Gristedes/D’Agostino Supermarkets, #Snazaroo, Whole Foods Market, Mars Incorporated, Utz/Clem Snacks, Inc., Make-up Designory, GrowNYC, and Cabot Creamery Cooperative.

Residents can reserve up to four tickets, and tickets cannot be sold, assigned, or transferred. The time of entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other than being the home of the New York City Mayor, Gracie Mansion a notable landmark due to its extensive history. It was built in 1799 by Archibald Gracie before Alexander Hamilton made it the home of The New-York Evening Post (now known as the New York Post) in 1801, after recruiting investors. Archibald Gracie was his business partner and host.