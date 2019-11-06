TNF Chargers Raiders odds spread money line over under total - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After enduring a three-game losing streak in October, the Chargers have put together back-to-back strong outings in beating the Bears in Chicago (17-16) and the Packers at that soccer stadium they call a home (26-11).

Melvin Gordon finally looked like Melvin Gordon again in the victory over Green Bay as he racked up 80 yards on 20 carries. He also had three catches for 29 yards.

Gordon’s versatility was key in the Chargers’ two wins over the Raiders last season as he had 62 yards receiving in the victory in LA and 72 yards receiving in Oakland.

Spread: Chargers -1 (-110), Raiders +1 (-110)

Money line: Chargers -118, Raiders -104

Over under: 49 total points (-110)

But, as we all know by now, this year’s Raiders team is much more impressive than the 2018 bunch. Oakland has been playing its best football of the season of late as they toppled the Lions 31-24 this past Sunday, and narrowly lost to the Texans the week prior 27-24.

What should help the Raiders in this one is that their fan base will fired up and fueled with liquid energy due to the primetime slot. The Silver & Black are 2-1 against the spread so far this year at home, and Oakland thrives under the lights.

Coming off the heels of all of that Antonio Brown drama right before the season started, Jon Gruden’s club put together a stunner (at the time) of a Week 1 Monday night win, taking down the Broncos for a 24-16 victory.

Look for Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs to introduce himself to a national audience tonight.

Jacobs has rushed for over 120 yards in three of his last four games, and the Chargers are shaky when it comes to stopping the run (20th in the NFL at 114.1 yards per game).

The play: Raiders +1