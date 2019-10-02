TNF Seahawks Rams odds spread line over under advice - Metro US

The Seahawks and Rams have been two of the more difficult teams to figure out through four weeks of football.

Seattle narrowly beat Cincinnati in Week 1 at home, squeaked by the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 2, lost a close one at home to the Saints in Week 3, and won by 17 points at Arizona this past Sunday.

The Rams, meanwhile, beat the Panthers on the road, beat the Saints at home and toppled the Browns on the road. Impressive … but then they gave up 55 points in a home loss to the friggin’ Buccaneers in the most bizarre NFL game thus far in 2019.

Spread: Rams +1.5 (-110), Seahawks -1.5 (-110)

Over Under: 49.5 (-110)

Line: Rams +102, Seahawks -124

With betting trends hard to come by with both of these teams, it’s a good idea to go to betting basics. The Seahawks have one of the best home field advantages in the NFL at CenturyLink Field and there was a point earlier this decade that the NFL stopped putting the Seahawks in primetime at home because they kept blowing opponents out.

The quarterback matchup goes in favor of Seattle as well as Russell Wilson is putting together the most efficient season of his career. He is a top MVP candidate right now with a TD: INT ratio of 8:0 and he’s had a passer rating of at least 102.6 in all four of his games played thus far.

Under center on the other team, Jared Goff has been regressing for some time now. He threw three picks against the Bucs this past Sunday and has as many INTs (6) as he has touchdown passes this year (6).

Good teams have started to figure Goff out as his postseason run last season left a lot to be desired. In three playoff games this past winter, Goff posted a combined passer rating of 71.7.

The Seahawks surprised the Rams last year in early October at CenturyLink, as LA was a seven point favorite but the Rams barely squeaked by with a 33-31 win.

It’s also worth noting that the Seahawks were the second best team in the NFL last year against the spread – having gone 10-5-2. Pete Carroll’s team is 2-2 this season ATS.

The play: Seahawks -1.5 at MetroBet.us/Sugar