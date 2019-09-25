TNT Eagles Packers odds spread line total over under advice - Metro US

The Eagles will have their hands full with the Packers’ new-look defense, which is allowing just 11.7 points per game (good for second in the NFL), but it should be pointed out that Green Bay did not exactly face a murderer’s row of offenses through the first three weeks.

The Packers held Mitch Trubisky and the Bears to three points in Week 1, held Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to 16 points in Week 2, and held Joe Flacco and the Broncos to 16 points this past weekend.

La-de-da.

Let’s see how they fare going up against a top 10 quarterback like Carson Wentz.

Another mystery with the Packers is whether or not Aaron Rodgers is still capable of playing like an elite quarterback. He hasn’t made any mistakes through the first three games of the season as he hasn’t been picked off yet – but he also has just four TD passes and hasn’t thrown for more than 235 yards in a game yet.

The good money says that Rodgers will be just fine under new head coach Matt LaFleur moving forward. Rodgers’ offensive line is elite, as the unit did not allow one Broncos player to sack him this past Sunday.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are looking to lure bettors away from the black market. You can get a free $50 VISA gift card and up to $250 in risk free betting money by going to MetroBet.us/Sugar and entering promo code: METROBET

Bet Now

Spread: Packers -4 (-110)

Over under: 46 (-110)

Line: Packers -205, Eagles +165

There have been hints dropped that the Packers are simply using September as an extended pre-season with the offense and that Rodgers is just about ready to turn on the afterburners.

“All the guys who think Rodgers has dropped off don’t play him,” an anonymous coach told The Athletic’s Mike Sando this week.

Expect Rodgers to be able to sit back in the pocket and shred the Eagles’ shaky secondary.

Conversely, expect Wentz and the Eagles offense to be able to put up at least 20 points on the Packers.

I think it’s a wise move to stay away from the spread and moneyline this week, and instead focus on the over – under, which is set at 45.5 total points. Thinking here that the Eagles will show that the Packers defense is slightly overrated, and that the old Aaron Rodgers will be on display at Lambeau tonight under the lights.

The play: Eagles – Packers Over 45.5 points at MetroBet.us/SugarT