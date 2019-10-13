Torres, Tanaka boost Yankees to dominant Game 1 ALCS win - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

You won’t find more of an emphatic statement than what the New York Yankees presented on Saturday night.

On the road down in Houston, the Yankees hammered the MLB-best Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series behind the shutdown pitching of Masahiro Tanaka and the continued emergence of 22-year-old Gleyber Torres.

The young Yankees shortstop went three-for-five with a home run, double, and five RBI, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to drive in that many runs in a single postseason game.

Ot was more than enough support for Tanaka, who quickly discredited any worries of him struggling on the road with another sterling postseason performance.

The veteran righty went six innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four. His big day further padded his already-impressive playoff stats, which are putting him among the game’s very best in October.

With that performance, Tanaka lowered his career postseason ERA to a slim 1.32 in seven starts. Among starting pitchers in Major League Baseball history with at least 40 innings of postseason work since 1920, only Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax (0.95) and Christy Mathewson (1.06) have better marks than Tanaka.

Torres sparked the Yankees with his double in the fourth inning broke the deadlock on what began as a pitcher’s duel between Tanaka and the Astros’ newly-hired gun in Zack Greinke. The righty acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline had faced the minimum through the first three innings before allowing a lead-off single to DJ LeMahieu. He would come around to score on Torres’ double.

Torres doubled the Yankees’ advantage in the sixth when he towered a fly ball just over the elevated left-field wall at Minute Maid Park.

Two batters later, Giancarlo Stanton would make it 3-0 when he tagged a 3-2 fastball over the right-center field wall.

In the very next inning, Torres would plate two more with bases-loaded bloop single that broke things open before adding his fifth RBI of the day on a ninth-inning groundout. The final frame featured Gio Urshela adding some extra fireworks with an opposite-field home run of his own.

While Torres and the offense flexed its muscles in the later innings, the bullpen remained resolute. The combination of Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton, and Jonathan Loaisiga allowed just two hits over the final three innings.

The Yankees have a golden opportunity to take total control of the ALCS in Game 2 tomorrow (8:08 p.m. ET). An even better pitcher’s duel is expected as James Paxton squares off against Justin Verlander.