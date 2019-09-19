Total Lions Eagles NFL odds spread moneyline over under advice - Metro US

The Eagles are just 1-7-1 as a home favorite against the spread over their last nine games at the Linc and they are 0-2 ATS this season.

This feels like the weekend where that trend is reversed, however, as the Birds have a highly favorable matchup at home against the Lions.

The last time Doug Pederson faced a Matt Patricia-led defense was Super Bowl LII as the Eagles hung 41 points on the Patriots. Bill Belichick gives his coordinators a ton of freedom, and many in New England still blame Patricia for allowing Nick Foles to look like the second coming of Dan Marino that day in Minnesota.

The early returns for Patricia’s defense in Detroit are underwhelming, as well. The Lions allowed 22.5 points per game last season – good for just 16th in the league.

There have been hints that Detroit has a much improved defense this season, as they held Philip Rivers and the Chargers to 10 points this past week in Detroit. But score was a little bit misleading, as Los Angeles had two touchdowns wiped out by flags and their kicker missed a pair of field goals.

Carson Wentz should be able to move the ball on the Lions despite all the injuries to key offensive players as Detroit has given up an average of 281 yards through the air through two games (24th in the NFL).

Lions QB Matthew Stafford should also find it easy to throw on Sunday as he’s averaging 303 yards passing two weeks in (6th in NFL).

The Eagles secondary is rightfully catching a ton of flak early in the season, but it’s important to remember that the Birds only allowed Matt Ryan and Atlanta to score 24 points at home this past Sunday. Detroit should be able to rack up the yardage, for sure, but getting into the end zone should prove to be difficult.

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Moneyline: Lions +225, Eagles -286

Over under Total: Over 45 -110, Under 45 -110

The play: $10 on Eagles -6.5 at MetroBet.us/Sugar