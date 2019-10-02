Twitter, TweetDeck back up after suffering global outage; thousands impacted - Metro US

FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc was apparently back up on Wednesday after a worldwide outage hit the microblogging platform’s website and its dashboard management platform TweetDeck, affecting thousands of users.

Several users were currently able to log in to access Twitter and TweetDeck. The company did not release an official statement on the status update of the outage.

Earlier, outage monitoring website Outage.report had received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Japan, Canada and India.

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon”, the company said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2mMFBUv, which did not give further details.

A Twitter representative had earlier told Reuters that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, which is used by reporters and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts.

Log in attempts earlier by users of TweetDeck seemed to be redirecting users to Twitter’s website.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)