U.S. dollar share of global currency reserves highest for a year in third quarter -IMF data - Metro US

(Reuters) – The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the third quarter to its highest level in a year, while the yen’s share of reserves grew to the largest in two decades, data released on Monday showed.

Reserves held in U.S. dollars totaled $6.75 trillion, or 61.78% of allocated reserves, in the third quarter, compared with $6.78 trillion, or 61.49%, in the second quarter.

This was the greenback’s largest share of overall reserves since the third quarter of 2018 when it was 61.93%.

The yen’s share of global allocated FX reserves rose to 5.60% in the third quarter to largest share since 2000, data showed.

