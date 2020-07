Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday.

The Republican president faces two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – in the Democratic-controlled chamber, which is expected to back the charges in a party-line vote.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)