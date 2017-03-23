UPDATE: See all of Donald Trump's children and grandchildren - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, we have seen more of his children and grandchildren appearing in the news and on social media. President Donald Trump’s five children and 10 grandchildren have become the center of attention whenever they are seen on television.

In November 2016, his youngest son Barron Trump stole the spotlight when it appeared that he was falling asleep during president-elect Donald Trump’s acceptance speech.

President Trump has five children and eight grandchildren. Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump are with ex-wife Ivana Trump. Donald Trump has one daughter, Tiffany, with ex-wife Marla Maples and a son, Barron, with is current wife Melania Trump

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has three children with her husband and real estate investor Jared Kushner. His oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. has five children with is wife Vanessa.

If you follow any of Trump’s children on Instagram or Twitter, you’ll notice they are big on sharing photos of their children online.

Here’s a current list of all of Donald Trump’s children and grandchildren along with their birthdays and who their parents are.

Donald Trump Jr.

About to be live on @goodmorningamerica tune in and check it out…. then go get all of your friends and bring them to the polls to vote for @realdonaldtrump to #makeamericagreatagain #trump2016 #trumppence #MAGA #trump A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:00am PST

Born: December 31, 1977

Donald Trump Jr. is the first son of Donald and Ivana Trump.

Ivanka Trump

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Born: October 30, 1981

Ivanka is the second oldest child and first daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump.

Eric Trump

Cool photo from the top of the White House! Headed home after an unforgettable weekend. A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Born: January 6, 1984

Eric is the third oldest child of Donald and Ivana Trump.

Tiffany Trump

What an amazing evening! So grateful for all of the support! Looking forward to today ?? Thank you @anne_bowen A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Born: October 13, 1993

Tiffany is the second youngest of Donald Trump and Marla Maples.

Barron Trump

??Barron turned 11 today! Happy birthday Barron?? #maga #donaldtrump #melaniatrump #president #barrontrump #birthday #cute #barron A post shared by Barron Trump Pics (@we_love_barron) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Born: March 20, 2006

Barron Trump is Donald Trump’s youngest son with his current wife, Melania Trump.

Grandchildren

Arabella Rose Kushner

I spy with my little eye… Arabella and Joseph at the #SpyMuseum ? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Born: July 17, 2011

Arabella Kushner is the first child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Joseph’s favorite exhibit at @amhistorymuseum was Ralph Baer’s workshop, inventor of the first video game! #STEM #Smithsonian #latergram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:39am PST

Born: October 14, 2013

Joseph Kushner is the second child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Eric “Luke” Trump

Donald Trump’s youngest son and his wife Lara had their first child, Eric “Luke” Trump, on September 12, 2017. Pictured is Ivanka Trump proudly holding her little nephew.

Carolina Dorothy Trump

On August 20, 2019, Eric Trump and his wife Lara welcomed a new baby girl, Carolina Dorothy Trump. It is their second child together and President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild.