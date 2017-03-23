UPDATE: See all of Donald Trump's children and grandchildren - Metro US

Since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, we have seen more of his children and grandchildren appearing in the news and on social media. President Donald Trump’s five children and 10 grandchildren have become the center of attention whenever they are seen on television.
In November 2016, his youngest son Barron Trump stole the spotlight when it appeared that he was falling asleep during president-elect Donald Trump’s acceptance speech.
President Trump has five children and eight grandchildren. Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump are with ex-wife Ivana Trump. Donald Trump has one daughter, Tiffany, with ex-wife Marla Maples and a son, Barron, with is current wife Melania Trump
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has three children with her husband and real estate investor Jared Kushner. His oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. has five children with is wife Vanessa.
If you follow any of Trump’s children on Instagram or Twitter, you’ll notice they are big on sharing photos of their children online.
Here’s a current list of all of Donald Trump’s children and grandchildren along with their birthdays and who their parents are.
Donald Trump Jr.
Born: December 31, 1977
Donald Trump Jr. is the first son of Donald and Ivana Trump.
Ivanka Trump
Born: October 30, 1981
Ivanka is the second oldest child and first daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump.
Eric Trump
Born: January 6, 1984
Eric is the third oldest child of Donald and Ivana Trump.
Tiffany Trump
Born: October 13, 1993
Tiffany is the second youngest of Donald Trump and Marla Maples.
Barron Trump
Born: March 20, 2006
Barron Trump is Donald Trump’s youngest son with his current wife, Melania Trump.
Grandchildren
Arabella Rose Kushner
Born: July 17, 2011
Arabella Kushner is the first child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Joseph Frederick Kushner
Born: October 14, 2013
Joseph Kushner is the second child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Theodore James Kushner
Born: March 27, 2016
Theodore Kushner is the youngest grandchild of President trump and third child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Kai Madison Trump
Pre inauguration concert pic of Vanessa, Kai and me on the steps of The Lincoln Memorial a week ago today. #maga pic.twitter.com/qcACq4vnmv
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2017
Born: May 12, 2007
She is the oldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.
Donald Trump III
Born: February 18, 2009
He is the second child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.
Tristan Milos Trump
Born: October 2, 2011
Tristan is the third child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.
Spencer Frederick Trump
Born: October 21, 2012
Spencer is the fourth child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.
Chloe Sophia Trump
Born: June 16, 2014
Chloe Trump is the fifth child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.
Eric “Luke” Trump
Donald Trump’s youngest son and his wife Lara had their first child, Eric “Luke” Trump, on September 12, 2017. Pictured is Ivanka Trump proudly holding her little nephew.
Carolina Dorothy Trump
On August 20, 2019, Eric Trump and his wife Lara welcomed a new baby girl, Carolina Dorothy Trump. It is their second child together and President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild.