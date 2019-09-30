Updated NFL MVP odds Carson Wentz now the best value bet - Metro US

Patrick Mahomes seems like a lock to win his second straight NFL MVP award as he’s +100 right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, is leading the NFL in most every major passing category, and has his team undefeated at 4-0.

So it’s not even worth taking a flier on Carson Wentz (+1800) or Lamar Jackson (+2000) or Aaron Rodgers (+1600), right?

Ehh … maybe not. You don’t want to bet your house on it – but you definitely want to factor in injuries when betting on individual players. It’s no fun to root for injury, but the odds are relatively high that Mahomes will get banged around at some point this season.

We’ve already seen it with several player props this season. Before the season began, there was a player prop at MetroBet.us/Sugar that pitted Ben Roethlisberger against Wentz for most passing yards in 2019.

Big Ben seemed like a sure bet given that he led the league with over 5,000 yards throwing in 2018. But then he got hurt.

Saquon Barkley was also the run-away favorite to lead the NFL in rushing before the season began. Then, he got hurt.

Things can change drastically month-to-month in the NFL, so what’s true now might not be true four weeks from now.

We saw that Mahomes was human on Sunday as the Lions held him without a TD pass and he finished with a pedestrian passer rating of 81.0.

Wentz, meanwhile, posted three TD passes this past Thursday night against Green Bay and now has nine on the season – just one behind Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to be facing some elite defenses the rest of the way as they’ll see Houston, Denver, Green Bay, Minnesota, Tennessee, the Chargers, New England and Chicago. All should be able to have some success against Mahomes.

The Eagles will face several of those same defenses but they also have some cupcake games in there too with the Jets, Dolphins, Giants (twice), and Redskins still left on the slate.

There will also be a sentimental feeling among MVP voters with Wentz if he’s still in the mix by season’s end, given that he was on track to win it two years ago before his injury.

The play: $10 on Carson Wentz to win NFL MVP