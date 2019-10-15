Verizon team finds a dead body inside midtown manhole - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man’s body was found in a manhole in midtown Manhattan, Tuesday morning.

Verizon workers were installing phone lines on 8th Avenue and west 58th Street when they noticed a smell coming from the manhole, ABC reports.

The manhole provides workers with access to telephone lines.

Once inside the manhole, workers discovered the body but did not get close to it. The body was found at around 3 a.m.

Officials closed down the area at 58th Street from 8th Avenue to Broadway.

It was not clear how long the body had been there, but outlets report it had to have been a few days.

Investigators told outlets that the victim is likely a homeless person. Nothing is confirmed until after Medical Examiner investigates to determine the person’s identity and age.

It is not clear how the man got there. Workers report that lifting a manhole is a job for multiple people and that it requires a tool.

Some workers are scratching their heads about how the person got there down there in such a busy area and who closed the manhole.

There is no more information available at this time.