New Trump porn parody to be sent to congressional Republicans

Hustler’s newest porn parody, taking aim at Donald Trump’s role in the presidential race, will be sent to every Republican member of Congress.

Hustler Chairman Larry Flynt announced on Monday that his company’s porn parody “The Donald” will be made available for free to elected officials on Capitol Hill upon its release.

“This parody is my contribution to the most entertaining Republican Party contest in recent history,” Flynt was quoted in a statement from Hustler, which added that “The Donald” will be released on DVD and at Hustler.com starting on Tuesday, April 12.

The parody’s premise centered on how Trump might select his eventual vice president should he win the presidency, Hustler added.

The film’s preview has some offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

“The downward spiral of name-calling in the GOP presidential primary campaign is a national embarrassment and an insult to the intelligence of the American people, but it’s also the perfect catalyst for the debauchery that Hustler Video has concocted in ‘The Donald,’” Flynt added.

The role of Trump will be played by Evan Stone.