Wentz, Eagles offense struggle again in loss to Seahawks - Metro US

The Eagles needed a superhuman performance from fourth-year quarterback Carson Wentz without the services of Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard, Alshon Jeffery, and Lane Johnson.

That did not happen.

The Eagles’ offense struggled against a Seattle Seahawks defense that was missing superstar defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney.

The Seahawks (9-2) defeated the Eagles (5-6), 17-9 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a huge hit as they continue to chase the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East top spot.

Looking at the battle of the quarterbacks, neither Wentz nor Russell Wilson played particularly well under center, thanks to both teams defenses.

Wilson — an MVP candidate — completed 52-percent of his passes for 200 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also sacked six times.

Wentz completed 73.3-percent of his passes for 256 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

Just like Wilson, the Eagles’ fourth-year signal-caller did not have any time under center as he was sacked three times. Wentz also fumbled three times and lost two of them behind a struggling offensive line.

Rookie offensive tackle Andre Dillard was benched in the second half by Halapoulivaati Vaitai while losing All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks to an illness. He was replaced by Matt Pryor, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Eagles managed to strike first on Sunday.

After a short punt from Seahawks punter Michael Dickson, Philadelphia put together a nine-play, 33-yard scoring drive.

A drive that included Jay Ajayi’s first rush of the season and Greg Ward’s first NFL reception saw the Eagles get down to the 11-yard line, but Wentz overthrew running back Miles Sanders on third-and-goal, leading to a Jake Elliott 28-yard field goal.

The Seahawks responded when Wilson found Malik Turner for a 33-yard touchdown reception on a flea-flicker, putting Seattle up 7-3. It was the second-straight week that the Eagles’ defense had been burned by a trick play.

It prompted the start of Wentz’s turnover issues, which began with a strip-sack by Rasheem Green. It was Wentz’s fourth fumble since Week 7.

In the second quarter, Wentz was intercepted by veteran Bradley McDougald, which led to the Seahawks putting together an 11-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a Jason Myers 24-yard field goal.

The Seahawks went into halftime up 10-3, thanks to the ineptitude of the Eagles’ offense.

On their first offensive possession of the third quarter, another promising Eagles drive was stopped short when Wentz fumbled the ball again, which was recovered by Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Just like the Eagles, the Seahawks had a prime opportunity to seize control of the game after the Wentz’s turnover.

With 4:53 left in the third quarter, Wilson was intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod, who was looking for wide receiver Doug Moore. Consequently, the Eagles could not capitalize on the Wilson turnover, who only had two interceptions coming into Sunday’s game.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny tacked on a 58-yard rushing touchdown, increasing Seattle’s lead to 17-3. The former first-round pick finished the game with 129 rushing yards on 14 carries.

As the final quarter progressed, Philadelphia turned the ball over a couple more times, ending any chances of a potential comeback.

The Eagles will begin December with a road game against the Miami Dolphins (2-9) next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX).