What did Mario Lopez say about parents raising transgender children? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mario Lopez issued an apology for recent remarks he made about parents raising transgender kids.

The Access Hollywood co-host came under fire after making remarks about transgender children during an interview on the “Candace Owens Show” in June.

What did Mario Lopez say to get him in trouble?

Lopez, 45, told Candace Owens that it’s “dangerous” as a parent to show support for their transgender kids. During the 40-minute interview, the conservative commentator noted that it is a “weird trend” for celebrities to allow their children to choose what gender they identify with.

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong, but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination.”

WATCH: Candace Owens Show interview with Mario Lopez (FULL VIDEO)

Twitter reacts to Mario Lopez’s remarks

Twitter quickly reacted to Mario Lopez’s remarks during the Candace Owens Show.

Dear Mario Lopez, Transphobic parents are the danger not children being their truest selves. Too many parents terrorize their children by forcing them into these gender boxes and limiting their expression. If you’re doing this, your parenting sucks.https://t.co/szwUxJG8UQ — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) July 31, 2019

I don’t think @MarioLopezExtra should be ‘canceled’. But I do believe he should be given the opportunity to learn why his comments are harmful to trans youth and their parents. Mario, I’m ready to talk when you are. — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 31, 2019

Honest question: Who gives a frog’s fat ass what Mario Lopez thinks about anything? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 31, 2019

Why would Mario Lopez visit Candace Owen’s show in the first place? pic.twitter.com/PZvbc4Kz3B — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) July 31, 2019

I stand with #MarioLopez ain’t no 3 year old out there need to be making drastic decisions about sexuality when they don’t even know their times tables yet. Smh. There’s some parents out there that just want to feel like their kid is SUPER special because of gender identity stuff — Yung Lombardo (@LombardoYung) July 31, 2019

I stand with #MarioLopez ain’t no 3 year old out there need to be making drastic decisions about sexuality when they don’t even know their times tables yet. Smh. There’s some parents out there that just want to feel like their kid is SUPER special because of gender identity stuff — Yung Lombardo (@LombardoYung) July 31, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Mario Lopez, adding that he “can’t see anything wrong” with what Mario Lopez said during the interview.

I literally can’t see anything wrong with what Mario Lopez said here that would cause the Outrage Mob try to destroy him… He was as reasonable and accepting as anyone could be but because he may have had doubts about letting a 3 Year Old make a permanent decision hes killed? https://t.co/ELWmZuKUvL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Mario Lopez apologizes for remarks

On Wednesday Mario Lopez issued an apology after receiving backlash for what he said during the interview, calling his comments “ignorant and insensitive” in a statement to People.

“I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful,” he added.