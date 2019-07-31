Quantcast
What did Mario Lopez say about parents raising transgender children? - Metro US
What did Mario Lopez say about parents raising transgender children?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Mario Lopez visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Mario Lopez issued an apology for recent remarks he made about parents raising transgender kids.

The Access Hollywood co-host came under fire after making remarks about transgender children during an interview on the “Candace Owens Show” in June.

What did Mario Lopez say to get him in trouble?

Lopez, 45, told Candace Owens that it’s “dangerous” as a parent to show support for their transgender kids.  During the 40-minute interview, the conservative commentator noted that it is a “weird trend” for celebrities to allow their children to choose what gender they identify with.

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong, but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination.”

WATCH: Candace Owens Show interview with Mario Lopez (FULL VIDEO)

Twitter reacts to Mario Lopez’s remarks

Twitter quickly reacted to Mario Lopez’s remarks during the Candace Owens Show.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Mario Lopez, adding that he “can’t see anything wrong” with what Mario Lopez said during the interview.

Mario Lopez apologizes for remarks

On Wednesday Mario Lopez issued an apology after receiving backlash for what he said during the interview, calling his comments “ignorant and insensitive” in a statement to People.  

“I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful,” he added.

 

