What time when Thanksgiving football game start end finish? - Metro US

It’s always tricky to figure out what time to take that turkey out of the oven, particularly if you’re in the presence of football lovers.

The NFL has three games on the slate for Thanksgiving 2019, with the Bears and Lions kicking off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, the Bills and Cowboys starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, and the Saints and Falcons getting underway at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Expect the Bears versus Lions game to end around 3:45 p.m. Eastern and pencil in the Bills versus Cowboys game to finish up around 7:45 p.m..

The Saints versus Falcons game should end around 11:40 p.m. Eastern.

The best game on the schedule this year is the Bills versus Cowboys, so if you’re on the East Coast an early dinner is your best bet.