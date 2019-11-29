When what day is Rudolph on TV channel YouTube free link Internet - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer by Rankin Bass is typically shown on the first Tuesday of December each year to a nationally televised audience but there is a slight change this year. Here is information on What day when is Rudolph on channel TV free link YouTube.

For 2019, CBS will broadcast Rudolph nationally on Monday, Dec. 2.

The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and ends at 9 p.m..

Get those DVRs fired up because Rudolph typically isn't shown again during the holiday season, at least on national TV. Another option to watch Rudolph is on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on the Freeform channel.

