Woman on subway bloodies elderly man with stiletto heels - Metro US

A video has surfaced on social media showing the aftermath of a brutal attack on an elderly man in the subway.

According to police, a subway rider used a stiletto high heel shoe to strike a 79-year-old man in the head after he was preaching from the bible. Now, and police are asking the public’s help in finding her.

In the video, which was shot on the subway, the elderly victim is seen holding a tissue to a bloody wound on his head as bystanders intervene to help.

CBS reports that the attack was caught on video by straphangers on a southbound 2-train approaching Times Square on Oct. 24.

Police spoke to outlets saying that an unidentified woman confronted the older man and started to scream and curse at him. After the verbal assault, she took her high heeled shoe and assaulted the man.

Afterwards, the man was taken to NYU Hospital for treatment and later released.

CBS reports that the attack was so brutal that the man has a large gash in his head that took 30 stitches to close.

The woman left the subway after the attack, prompting a search.

If you or someone you know, knows anything about this incident, you are urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also send in a tip via Twitter or go to Crimestoppers.com.