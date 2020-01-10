World Cup veteran McBride named GM of USMNT - Metro US

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Fire forward Brian McBride (R) celebrates his goal in front of Toronto FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the second half of their MLS soccer game in Toronto, May 16, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After playing in three World Cups and nearly 100 games on the international level with the United States Men’s National Team, Brian McBride is returning as general manager.

McBride’s appointment Friday will be effective immediately and the 47-year-old will join the team for its January training camp that was moved from Qatar, site of the 2022 World Cup, to Florida because of rising tension in the Middle East.

“I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation,” McBride said in a statement about his new job, which will put him in charge of the development and management of the U.S. player pool. “It’s critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer.”

A native of suburban Chicago, McBride played in both Germany (VfL Wolfsburg) and England (Everton, Fulham) between MLS stops. He also played for the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire. He scored 137 goals for club teams around the world, including 62 in eight seasons with the Crew.

McBride also scored 30 goals with the USMNT in 95 appearances and saw action in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. By scoring goals in the 1998 and 2002 tournaments he became the first USMNT player to score in multiple World Cups.

“We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as General Manager of the US men’s national team,” U.S. Soccer director Ernie Stewart said in a statement. “He has earned the respect of his peers around the world. The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff.”

–Field Level Media