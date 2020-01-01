World welcomes 2020, but wildfires, protests, cast a pall over some celebrations - Metro US

Quantcast
World welcomes 2020, but wildfires, protests, cast a pall over some celebrations

  • A general view shows the Times Square in the Manhattan borough during the New Year's celebrations in New York City, U.S., January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

  • Revelers celebrate New Year in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

  • Sam Hunt performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

  • People wave Chinese national flags as they gather for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the New Year at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China January 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

  • Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers take part in a flag-raising ceremony to mark the New Year at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China January 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

  • A boy throws a coin as he offers prayers on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • Police officers try to control as people make their way to offer prayers on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • A message on an 'Ema', or a wooden prayer tablet, reading support messages of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong, is seen on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

  • People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

  • Alanis Morissette performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

  • Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

  • Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

  • Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations at the Waterway in Cairo, Egypt January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

  • Fireworks explode over the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

  • Revellers dance in the streets as they bring in the New Year at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

  • Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu (C) attends the new year celebration in Lagos, Nigeria December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

  • Fireworks explode over Podgorica main square during the New Year celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

  • The sky is lit in a display of fireworks during New Year celebrations at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

  • Fireworks explode over Zagreb during the New Year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

  • Fireworks explode over Skopje during the New Year celebrations in Skopje, North Macedonia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

  • Fireworks explode over the central Bosnian town of Zenica during New Year's day celebrations on January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

  • People attend New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 1, 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

  • Fireworks explode over Bosphorus during New Year’s celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Fireworks explode over Alexander Nevski cathedral during the New Year celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

  • Fireworks explode over Daugava river during New Year celebration in Riga, Latvia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

  • Fireworks explode in the sky during New Year's celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

  • Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

  • People take photos with their cellphones as they gather to observe fireworks in celebration of the New Year in Karachi, Pakistan January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

  • Demonstrators hold up phones with their flashlights on as they celebrate New Year during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

  • People watch the fireworks during the New Year's celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

  • Anti-government demonstrators protest during the 2020 countdown on New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

  • Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

  • People watch a water show at National Monument (Monas) complex during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

  • Fireworks explode over Marina Bay during New Year's Eve celebrations ahead of the new year in Singapore December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

  • A reveller blows a plastic horn during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

  • Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

  • The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2020. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

  • The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

  • Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

By Swati Pandey, Twinnie Siu and Michael Holden

SYDNEY/HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) – The world celebrated the New Year on Wednesday with fireworks displays from Sydney to London, although celebrations were clouded by deadly wildfires in Australia, protests in Hong Kong and India and nuclear tensions with North Korea.

Large crowds gathered in European capitals for spectacular firework displays that lit up the skies over landmarks like Big Ben in London, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Parthenon in Athens and the Kremlin in Moscow.

The traditional drop of a Waterford crystal ball on Times Square in New York capped a six-hour New Year’s Eve show. Intermittent rain did little to dampen the festivities as hundreds of thousands of people were treated to performances by pop star Post Malone, the Korea-pop band BTS, and singer songwriter Alanis Morissette.

In Australia, a million revelers thronged Sydney harbor and nearby districts to watch more than 100,000 fireworks explode above the city, even as thousands of people along the country’s eastern seaboard sought refuge from the bushfires on beaches.

Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed 2020 on neon-lit promenades in the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants shortly after the countdown to midnight.

Hong Kong authorities canceled the main midnight fireworks display for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. A “Symphony of Lights” took place instead, involving projections on the city’s tallest skyscrapers, while smaller-scale pyrotechnics were launched from waterfront rooftops.

In Japan, people took turns striking Buddhist temple bells, in accordance with tradition.

SYDNEY CONTROVERSY

Sydney decided to press ahead with its fireworks despite calls by some members of the public for the display to be canceled in solidarity with fire-hit areas in New South Wales, of which the city is the capital.

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore said planning had begun 15 months ago and that the event also gave a boost to the economy.

Some towns in eastern Australia canceled their New Year’s celebrations as naval vessels and military helicopters helped firefighters rescue people fleeing the fires, which have turned swathes of New South Wales into a raging furnace.

The fires have killed at least 11 people since October, two of them overnight into Tuesday, destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) and left many towns and rural areas without electricity or mobile coverage.

Elsewhere, celebrations from Auckland, New Zealand, to Pyongyang, the capital of isolated North Korea, welcomed in the New Year with fireworks displays.

Fireworks exploded and confetti rained on revelers after the ball dropped in New York. High school science teachers and students pressed the button that started the ball on its 60-second descent to count down to the New Year in a gesture to highlight efforts to combat climate change.

The ball has changed form several times since it first dropped at One Times Square in 1907 as an iron-and-wood sphere and has now become a global symbol of the New Year.

But amid the celebrations of a New Year and decade, old tensions threatened to flare up. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday his country would keep developing nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, after the United States ignored a year-end deadline to restart denuclearization talks.

PROTESTS, BREXIT

In Hong Kong, rocked by months of sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations, protesters were urged to wear masks at a New Year rally called “Don’t forget 2019 – Persist in 2020,” according to social media posts.

Some 6,000 police were deployed and Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, appealed for calm and reconciliation in her New Year’s Eve video message and Chinese leader Xi Jinping hoped “harmony” would return to the territory.

The protests began in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Thousands of Indians ushered in the year by demonstrating against a citizenship law they say will discriminate against Muslims and chip away at India’s secular constitution.

The demonstrations came despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to dampen protests that have run for nearly three weeks.

Irshad Alam, a 25-year-old resident of the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi, stood with his 1-year-old child in his arms and his wife by his side. He said he had been participating in the protest every day.

“It’s freezing here,” he said. “But we are still here because we care about this movement.”

More than three years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from winning a parliamentary majority in last month’s election, promised in his New Year’s message to “get Brexit done before the end of this month.”

“As we say goodbye to 2019, we can also turn the page on the division, rancor and uncertainty which has dominated public life and held us back for far too long,” Johnson added.

(Reporting by bureaux in Sydney, Hong Kong, New Delhi, London, Seoul and Los Angeles; Writing by Gareth Jones, Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney; Editing by Giles Elgood, Leslie Adler and Neil Fullick)

