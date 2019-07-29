Yankees MLB trade rumors: What now after Marcus Stroman trade? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If it wasn’t already painfully obvious, the Yankees’ four-game series against the Boston Red Sox further proved just how much general manager Brian Cashman needs to go out and get a starting pitcher.

The Yankees dropped three-of-four to the Red Sox at Fenway while their starters got rocked in the process.

Masahiro Tanaka was tagged for 12 runs in 3.1 innings on Thursday, James Paxton allowed seven in four frames on Friday, and CC Sabathia gave up five in 4.1 on Saturday before Domingo German stopped the bleeding.

In those first three games of the series, the Yankees were outscored 38-13 while extending a miserable franchise record. New York allowed at least seven runs in seven-straight games from Jul. 21-27. It was the first time that ever happened in franchise history.

Since the return from the All-Star break, the starting pitcher has been nothing short of a liability, posting a 7.89 ERA while allowing a whopping 29 home runs.

Four of the five Yankees starters have an ERA of at least 4.70 this season and with Sabathia headed to the 10-day IL, the need for a starting arm becomes greater with the trade deadline looming on Wednesday.

In typical Yankees fashion, they have been mentioned in the same breath as any big-name-pitching trade candidate this summer, ranging from Madison Bumgarner to Marcus Stroman, to Trevor Bauer, to Mike Minor,to Zack Wheeler, to Noah Syndergaard, to Robbie Ray.

In atypical Yankees, fashion, however, they have whiffed everywhere so far.

Cashman was shockingly beaten to Stroman by Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets on Monday where it took two pitching prospects not ranked in MLB’s top-100 to get it done.

The Mets’ acquisition of Stroman provides uncertainty regarding the futures of Syndergaard and Wheeler. The Mets could keep all their starters to build a contender around their rotation or they could deal one of those righty arms to replenish the farm system.

Mike Minor and Madison Bumgarner have the Yankees on their respective no-trade lists. It remains to be seen if it’s for leverage or just a legitimate will not go to the Bronx.

To add to their murky plans, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the Yankees are not “heavy” in their pursuit of Bauer.

That leaves Ray, who by no means is having a great year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. With a 3.91 ERA, moving to the American League is a dangerous move for the 27-year-old southpaw.

With the clock inching dangerously closer to midnight, the Yankees have to get something done shortly to ensure they have a well-rounded powerhouse ready for the playoffs.