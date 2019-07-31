Yankees whiff at 2019 MLB trade deadline - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Yankees’ pursuit for a starting pitchers came up empty at the trade deadline as they were unable to sign a difference-making arm.

It’s one of the most disappointing trade deadlines in recent memory as general manager Brian Cashman could not find a way to address a glaring need.

The Yankees were connected with numerous big-name trade targets throughout the summer. But when the time came to get a deal done, nothing stuck.

A pair of fourth-place teams made some of the largest splashes at the deadline. The Mets picked up Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays while the Reds came away with Trevor Bauer from the Indians.

Both righties were connected to the Yankees at some point in July.

They also whiffed on Mike Minor of the Rangers, Madison Bumgarner of the Giants, and Zack Greinke, who was traded at the last minute of the deadline to the Astros.

All three had the Yankees listed on their respective no-trade lists.

During the final days of the deadline, the starter with the best chance of heading to the Bronx was Greinke’s Arizona teammate, Robbie Ray. The right-hander does not provide the same kind of punch that Minor, Bumgarner, or Greinke would, but rumors swirled that Cashman would give up promising young outfielder Clint Frazier and three prospects for Ray.

In the end, there was little progress made as the deal was declared dead approximately two hours before the deadline.

Cashman remained staunch in his desire not to trade top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia, who was apparently on the wishlist of most interested parties.

The Yankees made just a single move on Wednesday, acquiring minor-league pitcher Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies for reliever Joseph Harvey.

Garcia, 20, is a left-handed starter who is 3-10 with a 6.00 ERA in 22 starts at the Single-A level.

That doesn’t do a single thing to help their pursuit of a championship this year.