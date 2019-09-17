YouTube Antonio Brown farting video fart in doctors face - Metro US

A video of Patriots receiver Antonio Brown farting in the presence of a doctor is making the rounds this week following Robert Klemko’s takedown article of Brown.

The video was taken in August of 2018 and repeatedly shows Brown passing gas in front of Doctor Victor Prisk.

You can now legally bet on sports in the United States and legal online sportsbooks are currently giving out free cash to lure you away from the black market. Go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET to receive a free $50 VISA gift card and up to $250 in free betting money. This is a limited time offer.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said about Brown farting in Klemko’s Sports Illustrated piece. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Watch the YouTube video of the flatulence below.