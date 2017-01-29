Prominent politicians and thousands of people from New York and beyond followed the call to activism to Battery Park on Sunday, for a second day of protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries. Against the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, a series of Democratic officials and leaders including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey and state Sen. Jerry Nadler...
This trippy art show puts you inside the mind of Marvel's newest hero
Marvel’s latest supernatural TV show will be like nothing you’ve seen before. In Legion, coming to FX on Feb. 8, David Haller thinks his lifelong visions are a result of schizophrenia — until an encounter with a mysterious woman with special powers makes him realize the things he sees might be real after all. RELATED: Go to magical school inside Syfy's Hall of Magic in Brooklyn To get a better sense of Marvel’s new (eventual) hero, check out FX’s pop-up immersive art gallery Where?House this...
You look like you need a sesh with tiny therapy dog Norbert
We get it. The news can be hard to take, especially in today’s … climate. Sometimes you just need to breathe and read a Trump-free post. So allow us to introduce you to Norbert, a 7-year-old, three-pound mixed breed pup that is a registered therapy dog who lives in Los Angeles with his mom, Julie Steines. It’s impossible to look at Norbert and not smile. He has a derpy little tongue, can give high fives, is the subject of an award-winning children’s book series and — sit down for this —calls...
Lyft donates $1M to ACLU, condemns Trump's immigration ban
Lyft is giving a big boost to civil rights. On Sunday, the ridesharing company announced that it will donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over the next four years. The donation was made on behalf of diversity in the face of new executive orders banning foreign nationals from seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sunday — from entering the U.S. for at least three months. “Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or...
Green card holders should travel through Boston, experts say
Experts on Immigration policy are advising green card holders from the seven Muslim-majority nations named in President Donald Trump's travel ban to route flights through Boston's Logan International Airport. A restraining order issued Sunday by federal judges in Massachusetts blocks Trump's order and prohibits deporting or detaining any green card holders, approved refugees and others named in Trump's order, or forcing them through additional screening processes. While similar rulings have...
Protesters crowd Philadelphia airport to fight Trump's immigration ban
Nearly 5,000 people flooded the Philadelphia International Airport Sunday afternoon to denounce President Donald Trump’s executive order indefinitely barring Syrian refugees and suspending citizens and refugees from six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. Organized on Facebook, the protest outside Terminal A overflowed the International Arrivals Hall and brought traffic into the airport to a halt as police and security had to cut access to...
These colleges have the most attractive singles: Dating app Clover
If your college curriculum includes landing a hot date, stop studying. Dating app Clover just released its list of the 10 U.S. schools that have the most attractive singles looking for love based on data from 1.4 million users. “Clover’s proprietary attractiveness scoring system uses a combination of machine learning and behavioral analysis to accurately calculate a person’s level of attractiveness beyond basic likes and dislikes,” the company said. The most attractive female students,...
PHOTOS: 'In the shadow of Freedom Tower' protest #NoBanNoWall voices opposition to travel ban
Following a swelling protest at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, Saturday evening, demonstrations continued on Sunday in Battery Park in Lower Manhattan. The crowd, protesting a travel ban order signed by President Donald Trump, grew from 5,000 to 10,000, according to the mayor's office.
NBA concerned with 'Muslim ban'; Players speak out
The NBA opened its 2016-17 season with a record 101 foreign-born players on the rosters. In the wake of recent unrest regarding Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the United States for people from seven countries, the league has gotten understandably nervous. Two of its stars, Luol Deng of the Lakers and rookie Thon Maker of the Bucks, have ties to one of the seven countries, Sudan. The league also has almost half a dozen former players who were born in the countries included in...
Homeland Security defies court-ordered halt on travel ban
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is defying a court-ordered temporary stay against President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and nationals from seven majority Muslim countries from crossing U.S. borders. "The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people," a statement from the agency begins. "President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place —...
Sia, Grimes, Rosie O'Donnell to match ACLU, CAIR donations
Celebrities promise to match donations to organizations fighting against a Jan. 27 executive order by President Donald Trump that bans U.S. entry to immigrants from seven majority-Muslin nations and discontinues the nation's refugee program. Protests popped up at international airports across the country Saturday and by Sunday morning federal judges in Brooklyn, Boston and Washington had issued temporary stays of removal, allowing legal immigrants and refugees entry into the country. RELATED:...
Trump administration calls travel ban implementation 'massive success'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the implementation of a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries a "massive success story" despite criticism from some top Republicans, protests and disarray at airports. A senior administration official said the executive orders signed by Trump on Friday, which bars the admission of Syrian refugees and suspends travel to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran and four other countries on...
U.S. soccer captain Bradley slams Trump immigration order
(Reuters) - United States soccer team captain Michael Bradley is "sad" and "embarrassed" by President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, he said on Instagram on Sunday. Bradley spoke out after earlier taking a more diplomatic tone in an interview with a journalist, saying he felt compelled to be more forthright on the issue. "I believe what I said but it was too soft," he wrote. "The part I left out is how sad and embarrassed I am. "When...
U.S. homeland security head: Entry of lawful permanent residents in 'national interest'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday that in applying the provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration, he deemed the entry of lawful permanent residents "in the national interest." Trump defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said on Sunday the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home...
Leading Republican Corker says Trump immigration order 'poorly implemented'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration had been "poorly implemented," particularly for green card holders. "We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders," Corker said in a statement. "The administration should immediately...
'Como familia': Phillies roster could be majority Latino in 2017
Phillies prospects Elniery Garcia and Victor Anaro don't speak English, so they had to answer questions through a translator. And even though sportswriters don't speak fluent Spanish, reporters at Citizens Bank Park for a recent prospect media availability heard at least one word they recognized before it was swapped into English — "familia." Even Jorge Alfaro, the Colombian catcher whose English is getting better and better, uttered the word, but cleaned things up to say, "even in spring...
Evan Macy: Brett Brown is coaching better than anyone else in the NBA right now
Sit in a room with Sixers head coach Brett Brown, pregame, postgame or — anytime really — and one thing is abundantly clear: This guy knows basketball. However, it's hard to credit an NBA coach with a career record of 64-227 (as of Sunday afternoon) as having a great NBA mind. But the plight of 55-year-old Brett Brown's head coaching career is one we've never really seen in pro sports. He's been hamstrung. He had the NBA Rookie of the Year — Michael Carter-Williams — and then he didn't. He was...
Marc Malusis: For Jets, NFL Draft has never been more important
The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. We have quite some time until the Jets are up with the sixth overall selection in the draft. The debate has already begun as the direction of said pick. There are so many issues with the Jets moving forward that you can make an argument for left tackle, cornerback or even an edge rusher. The brain trust of GM Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles certainly have an interesting decision to make. Let’s be realistic, 2016...
Breaking down the undeniable fact that 76ers' Joel Embiid should be an All-Star
James Harden was recently selected for his fifth All-Star Game. No surprise there considering Harden is also a candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award. He made that abundantly clear following a scintillating 51-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance in the Houston Rockets’ 123-118 win over the 76ers Friday night. Harden was virtually unstoppable. Following the impressive road win, Harden was more taken with a player on the opposite bench — Joel Embiid. “They have a lot of guys...
Filming for Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart movie takes over Center City
Philadelphians who saw a police car chase and several closed roads in Center City Friday night needn’t worry. It was just the first night of shooting for Philly native Kevin Hart’s next movie. Filming for “Untouchable,” which also stars Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, shut West Market Street and a portion JFK Boulevard through Saturday morning. Hart, Cranston and Kidman were not part of Friday’s shoot, but that doesn't mean that locals won't get to spot them at some point during filming....
Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars
‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times
Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'
With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Reaction to Not My President Candy chocolate bars is bittersweet
If you’re reading the news and feeling fretful about the discord in the country, the divide in the nation or the swiftness of the changes to health care or immigration, some comfort food might be in order. If you think Donald Trump is “not my president,” Not My President Candy LLC has you covered. “Not My President” bars are 1.75-ounce milk-chocolate sweets with a message on the wrapper: Trump is a “liar,” “sexist,” “racist” and “narcissist.” More than half of sales (the bars are $3.50 each) go...
Some of the best masters degrees for 2017
1. Organizational development Featured in Forbes’ latest list of the Best Master’s Degrees for Jobs, organizational development is a growing field of HR grounded in the study of workplace behavior. An organizational-development manager can expect to earn between $59,700 and $122,200, according to PayScale, with professionals in the field rating their jobs the maximum five stars for satisfaction. 2. Digital media A top-100 entry in PayScale’s list of master’s majors with the highest salary...
MBA or EMBA: Which one’s right for you?
Often, the executive MBA (EMBA) is misconstrued to be a superior form of MBA study, but the truth is the two degrees hold equal cachet on graduation. What does set them apart is their purpose and delivery format, factors which lead to entirely different experiences. Here are some points to consider in your decision-making process and when meeting with schools at fairs, like the QS World MBA tour, to discuss options. Program pace, length & curriculum Metaphorically speaking, while an EMBA can be...
New York woman goes on dates for money, but claims nothing happens
Marcia Favre, 33, is a "professional dater who gets paid to show up on dates. Favre, who has a long-term boyfriend, claims that nothing happens on the dates beyond drinks and talking. The aspiring musician from New York prefers to wrap up her dates in 30 minutes, once earning us much as $1,500.