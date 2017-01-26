A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto next week is still on "for now," Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday, despite pressure at home to scrap it over objections to a border wall. Earlier in the day Trump signed new executive orders, including one authorizing a wall on the U.S. southern border, just as a Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray arrived at the White House for talks. The timing caused outrage in Mexico,...
In the 1960s, groups of hippies fled from cities to live on communes in the country. Now there’s a growing movement of communal living right here in New York City. “I feel the biggest challenge in our world today is we’re not speaking to each other,” said Ryan Fix, who started 25 communal living sites in New York City and a lab in France that studies co-living. “If we’re able to curate a group from all walks of life, this will be hugely transformative for the world.” RELATED: Where can I afford...
The Foreman Forecast: Gorilla warning
There is a famous psychological test involving a video of people passing around basketballs. They are dodging in and out, circling around, some wearing white shirts and pants, some wearing black. The test subject is asked to count how many times the people in white pass the ball. So the subject stares raptly, silently ticking off the numbers, and when it is done, he or she announces a tally. Whereupon the tester says “Fine. But did you see the gorilla?” In the middle of the video, a guy in a...
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle with alleged Nazi at anti-Trump installation in Queens
Actor Shia LaBeouf found himself divided from his anti-Trump performance art installation in Queens early Thursday morning after an alleged altercation with a Nazi, according to the piece's Twitter account. LaBeouf unveiled the 24/7 piece, “He Will Not Divide Us,” outside the Museum of the Moving Image on Friday, just before Donald Trump was sworn in as president. RELATED: Shia LeBeouf launches anti-Trump installation called ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ The actor vows to keep the installation,...
Trump lists Green Line extension project on infrastructure priorities
The Green Line extension into Somerville and Medford is among 50 infrastructure projects throughout the country that the Trump administration has deemed a priority. To go forward with the long-stalled $2.3 billion work, the MBTA is banking on about $1 billion in federal funds. Project leaders are meeting with Federal Transit Administration officials this week to review the revised scope and costs of the project, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said. “The project team is well prepared for these...
A sign of the times
Delia King has been protesting since Ronald Reagan. She rattles off the names of marches she’s participated over the better part of three decades — for women’s choice, for Black Lives Matter, against the Bushes and others — while meticulously painting the names, phone numbers and addresses of Pennsylvania senators on a black poster. In a community center in West Philly, King and about a dozen others are poring over protest signs, gearing up for President Donald Trump’s arrival in...
'Bad Lip Reading' from Trump's inauguration reveals what was actually said
If you’re in need of relief from all the serious news coverage surrounding President Trump, then this video will ease your stress and make you chuckle a bit. The clever folks behind the hilarious YouTube channel “Bad Lip Reading” are back at it again with what might be their best clip yet. They created a hilarious clip of “bad lip reading” from Donald Trump’s inauguration to show us what they believe politicians were actually saying on Donald Trump’s special day.
PHOTOS: Anti-Trump rally calls for protection of immigrant, Muslim rights
President Donald Trump has been in office six days and demonstrators haven't lost any steam after Trump signed an executive order to cut funding to sanctuary cities. Thousands gathered at Washington Square Park on Wednesday evening to stand up for Muslim rights, speak out against the wall, support LGBTQ rights and protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. RELATED: Sanctuary cities stand strong in face of funding cuts Student and civil rights organizations gave speeches and the crowd chanted "say it...
Trump staffers used private emails: Report
After chants of “lock her up” – her being then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton - during Donald Trump’s campaign, the new White House administration is committing the same email sin, according to reports. Counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, chief strategist and senior counselor Stephen Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) all had private RNC emails, Newsweek reported on Wednesday afternoon. Since the initial report, the RNC deleted...
Sanctuary cities stand strong in face of funding cuts
Leaders of sanctuary cities across America aren’t backing down after President Donald Trump vowed to cut funding to communities that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants. In an executive order signed Wednesday the president directed the government to identify federal dollars it can withhold from so-called “sanctuary cities,” the term used for 300 or so cities and counties that shelter undocumented immigrants from deportation. While there is no legal definition for the term, these cities...
LIVE STREAM: Will the Doomsday Clock move us closer to midnight?
It’s three minutes to midnight. Is “doomsday” upon us? The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live international news conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday to announce how close to “midnight” the world is. Relations between the United States and Russia, North Korea’s ambitions, the Iran nuclear deal and the uncertainty of climate change solutions are factors the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board will consider when deciding if the minute hand of the...
In Trump era, Democrats and Republicans switch sides on states' rights
Five years ago, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, now President Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, sat in the front row as the U.S. Supreme Court debated the contentious Affordable Care Act. He was part of a coalition of Republican attorneys general fighting President Barack Obama's health law — better known as Obamacare — based on a core party principle: that states' rights trump federal powers, and that programs like Obamacare represent a...
Top 10 US sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27 billion in cuts by Trump policy
U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's 10 largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found. Trump plans to make good on his campaign pledge to block federal funding to states and cities where local law enforcement refuse to report undocumented immigrants they encounter to federal authorities, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. "The American...
Mexican official widens tax-dodge complaint against Trump
A Mexican official widened a tax evasion complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the same day the new American leader signed a decree to speed up construction of a border wall between the two countries. The complaint was originally filed in October alleging the Trump Organization and Los Angeles real estate firm Irongate did not pay federal taxes, or have proper building permits for an ultimately failed luxury condominium project in the Mexican border city of Tijuana. The...
Trump's voter fraud probe could pave way for tougher voting rules
President Donald Trump's plans to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in the 2016 election could pave the way for tough voting rules including stringent ID requirements that Democrats and rights groups say would amount to a new assault on voting rights. Trump's frequent and repeatedly refuted assertions of election fraud were a tacit endorsement of recent Republican-led state restrictions on access to the ballot, critics said, and could be an early sign of the administration's support...
'Como familia': Phillies roster could be majority Latino in 2017
Phillies prospects Elniery Garcia and Victor Anaro don't speak English, so they had to answer questions through a translator. And even though sportswriters don't speak fluent Spanish, reporters at Citizens Bank Park for a recent prospect media availability heard at least one word they recognized before it was swapped into English — "familia." Even Jorge Alfaro, the Colombian catcher whose English is getting better and better, uttered the word, but cleaned things up to say, "even in spring...
Sid Rosenberg: 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame class opens the steroid doors
The 2017 class of Major League Baseball Hall of Famers was an interesting one. Two of out the three players elected to the Hall of Fame were labeled by Jose Canseco as steroid users and the third guy talked openly about his cocaine use over his career. It was not the cleanest class of Hall of Famers but nonetheless the baseball community thought they deserved the honor. Let’s take a look at some of the checkered pasts of this years MLB Hall of Fame Class. First we have Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell...
Danny Picard: Tom Brady and Bill Belichick continue to drive their critics nuts
They can’t wait for it to happen. It’s what everybody outside of New England wants to see. The impending demise of the Patriots. Only a matter of time, they try to tell me. For this success can’t possibly last forever. They’re right about that “forever” part. One day, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be bronzed in Canton, and we here in New England will once again know what it feels like to not be in the AFC Championship and have no shot at a Lombardi Trophy. But they continue to be wrong...
Bruins finally get a win they can build upon
You could feel it in the TD Garden on Tuesday as the Bruins (24-21-6) blew an early 2-1 lead against the Red Wings (20-19-9) and trailed 3-2 going into the third period: the walls were closing in on them. That’s what made the final result so refreshing: a 4-3 overtime victory for the home team on David Pastrnak’s one-timer with 46.9 seconds left in the extra session. Before that, Boston had been 1-16-3 in 2016-17 when they trailed after two periods. In a season already littered with bad...
'A Dog's Purpose' is basically 'Forrest Gump,' but with dogs
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Director: Lasse Hallstrom Stars: Josh Gad (voice), Dennis Quaid Rating: PG 2 (out of 5) Globes An unholy marriage of “The Idiot’s Guide to Existentialism” and Animal Planet’s “Too Cute!” shows, “A Dog’s Purpose” stars the voice of Josh Gad as a reincarnating dog spirit who opens the film by asking, “What is the meaning of life?” The movie seems to supply an answer: It immediately cuts to newborn puppies. But a more thoughtful (but not that thoughtful) response takes another...
Marisol Nichols plays a grown up mean girl in ‘Riverdale’
Marisol Nichols is new to the world of teen drama. Despite a brief turn on “Teen Wolf," the actress is better known for her roles on crime shows, like Special Agent Zoe Keats on “NCIS,” or chief of Counter Terrorism Nadia Yassar in “24.” But now the 43-year-old actress stars in “Riverdale,” the new CW show everyone’s buzzing about. In the steamy, noir spin on the classic “Archie” comic — with a vibe of “Twin Peaks” meets “Gossip Girl” — Nichols plays Hermione Lodge, mother to the infamous...
Mary Tyler Moore, television icon, dies at 80
Actress and activist Mary Tyler Moore, the woman who could "turn the world on with her smile," died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, according to reports. "Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," Moore's representative, Mara Buxbaum, told TMZ. Moore was on a respirator in a Connecticut hospital for a week. She battled diabetes and, in 2011, had brain surgery. The actress became...
Deepika Padukone: 'Women can be everything at once'
Back home in India, Deepika Padukone is a major movie star. One of the highest paid actresses in the world, the actress — of hits like “Om Shanti Om,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Chennai Express” — was bound to swing by Hollywood at some point. And so she has. In “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” Padukone plays Serena, a member of an anarchist team sought by Vin Diesel’s not-dead-after-all Xander. Like Asia Argento in the first “xXx,” Serena is no mere pretty face; she brings it as good as our...
Helix melds mattress making and metrics
In a world where we personalize just about everything, there’s one big thing we don’t: our beds. But that may soon change as companies like Helix, Casper and others that offer custom-built mattresses are growing in popularity. Helix, which recently opened its first showroom in the Flatiron District, is using technology usually seen on the web to create mattresses for its customers: an algorithm. “We base all our research on 3-D human body modeling, and the algorithm takes all our factors and...
Erotica on Amtrak: writer Tamara Lush scored the best residency
Tamara Lush writes — a lot. For her day job, she’s an award-winning correspondent with the Associated Press. At night, she works on her fiction, which includes eight erotic romance novels to date (“chick lit with sex,” as she describes it). Her latest, “Tell Me a Fantasy,” was released Jan. 17, while three days prior, she broke the news on the closing of the Ringling Bros. Circus. The 46-year-old Florida resident is currently riding the rails as part of the 2017 Amtrak Residency Program, which...
The power of positive speaking
Coming off 2016 election season, we’re reminded once again: despite the childhood rhymes, words really can hurt you. But, unsurprisingly, they also have the power to heal, expand the mind and incite joy. Dr. Tim Lomas, a lecturer of applied positive psychology at the University of East London, began the Positive Lexicography Project, a reference guide to untranslatable words from around the world. Each word relates to well-being, and for the most part, represents and describes feelings,...
5 healthy, hearty cereals to try this winter
When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like a hot breakfast to start your day. A bowl of oatmeal, while easy to make and packed with fiber, protein and vitamins, can get boring real quick if you don’t mix it up every now and then. Playing around with different toppings, adding varieties of nuts, fruits and seeds, will pack in even more nutrition and freshen up your bowl of oats with new flavors. If you're looking to experiment even more, remember oatmeal isn't the only breakfast grain in the...