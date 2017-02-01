When Hillary Clinton delivered the first-ever student commencement speech at Wellesley College in 1969, she was Hillary Rodham, and she had no way of knowing that it would be the beginning of a long career in the spotlight. In May, she will return to address a new class of graduates. It will be her third speech at the all-women’s college in Massachusetts and will be one of her most visible appearances since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump in November. Clinton has been...