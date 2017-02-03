Haters gonna date. If you hate paying extra for guacamole or people who walk too slowly (we’re looking at you, left side of the steps on the subway walkers), your just-as-peeved soulmate is out there and a dating app aptly named Hater wants to help you find them. Hater is the first dating app to match people based on what they hate. Mutual dislikes can bring people together, like hating on that one jerk at work can bring an office together.
SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened
Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.
Second Avenue subway eases congestion in just one month
When the Second Avenue subway opened on the first of the year, it changed the lives of many commuters, namely those living in Yorkville on the Upper East Side who had long walks to the 4/5/6 trains and then faced their notoriously tight cars and frequent delays. But those New Yorkers who still rely on the Lexington Avenue line have also gotten some relief. Read more at 6sqft...
Some green card, visa holders return to U.S. after having been denied entry under travel ban
Several visa and green card holders who had been barred from reentering the U.S. under President Trump's recent travel ban arrived at Boston's Logan International Airport this afternoon aboard Lufthansa airline. The travelers were helped by the efforts of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which won a seven-day injunction from a federal court judge on Monday, allowing them to enter. The ruling applies only to those who have valid U.S. visa and green cards, and are from the seven predominantly-Muslim...
Police announce arrest in 2015 killing of Port Richmond mother
Philadelphia Police said Friday they had charged a suspect in the 2015 killing of a Port Richmond woman inside her home. Stephanie Dzikowski, 22, was found dead on July 30, 2015, on the floor of her bedroom, just feet away from where her infant daughter sat. Now police say that James Jones, 28, fatally shot the young dental hygienist, who was planning to move out of the 3000 block of Aramingo Avenue the following week. The shooting reportedly occurred around 11 p.m., while her boyfriend was at...
What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?
The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5. Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against Muslims
The American Civil Liberties Union accused the Trump administration in a lawsuit filed on Thursday of violating the religious freedom of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries who have been barred from entering the United States. The ACLU filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of three student visa holders, including one Yemeni who left the United States and is unable to come back, according to court documents. The lawsuit is a proposed...
South Park is going to ‘back off’ Donald Trump
South Park has decided to let President Donald Trump speak for himself. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going to “back off” the new Commander in Chief after realizing that “satire has become reality," and it’s become too difficult to mock politics.
Kellyanne Conway explains her 'Bowling Green massacre' claim
Kellyanne Conway is defending her claim of a "Bowling Green massacre" that was quickly debunked as never happening as an honest mistake. The counselor to the president, appearing on MSNBC's “Hardball” on Thursday night, referred to a fake terrorist attack to justify Trump’s ban on nationals and refugees from seven majority Muslim countries, according to published reports. RELATED: '1984' becomes best seller again with help from 'alternative facts' “I bet it’s brand-new information to people...
The Foreman Forecast: My kingdom for a moderate
My wife and I don’t argue often because after 30 years of marriage, what’s the point? Most of the time she knows what I think, I know what she thinks, and if we’re ever going to get the basement clean we’ll have to set aside our differences about those Sailor Moon VHS tapes, the inversion boots and my mom’s old toaster. We are not wishy-washy. I have deep seated beliefs about the transcendent wonder of "The Big Lebowski," people who don’t use turn signals, and the merits of Cinnamon Toast...
Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out: Military Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed trading firm nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration on Friday, citing his inability to get around Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses, the Military Times reported. It quoted Viola as saying in a statement that he would not be able to successfully navigate the confirmation process. Viola is a former chairman of the New York...
Federal agency considers bolstering force in Chicago to fight crime
By Alex Dobuzinskis (Reuters) - A U.S. law enforcement agency is considering transferring some federal agents to Chicago to combat violence in the nation's third-largest city, where homicides last year reached a 20-year high, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesman David Coulson declined to specify how many agents might be sent to Chicago, saying in an email "this continues to be fluid." CNN, citing two unnamed law enforcement...
Trump to meet with airline CEOs on Thursday: White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executive officers of airlines on Thursday, the White House said, another in a series of meetings the new president has had with business leaders. The White House statement on Friday did not say who would attend the breakfast and "listening session." Last week, Trump met with the CEOs of the Big Three U.S. automakers and pressed them to bring more jobs to the United States. This week he met with pharmaceutical...
Seattle judge grants nationwide temporary restraining order on Trump immigration ban
(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted a nationwide temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's executive order made last week that temporarily barred entry to the United States to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The ruling is the broadest to date against Trump's directive. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)
Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line
It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it. But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over
Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...
When does 2017 NFL free agency start, begin? When is football combine?
One could easily make the case that the NFL offseason is just as big as the NBA, MLB or NHL regular season at this point as every football fan-base wants to keep up with free agency and the draft. Here is a look at the most important dates in the coming months. Wednesday, Feb. 15: First day for teams to designate franchise players Tuesday, Feb. 28: Monday, March 6: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, March 1: Deadline for teams to designate franchise or...
2017 NFL free agents list - QB, WR, RB, TE football free agency guide
Here is a glance at the top offensive (skill) free agents on the market for 2017. Unrestricted quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are listed, along with their team from this past season. QB Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets Case Keenum, Los Angeles Rams Shaun Hill, Minnesota Vikings Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills Blaine Gabbert, San Franciso 49ers Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans Mark...
The return of The Notorious B.I.G.
Twenty years after his death, The Notorious B.I.G.’s voice will be heard in a fresh and tender new track list. Faith Evans, R&B artist and wife to the late rapper, announced on Friday the release of “The King and I,” which will include 25 tracks combining the rapper's vocals with new vocals by Evans. “The King and I” will include both well-known and unheard work by The Notorious B.I.G. The album drops on May 19th, just two days before what would have been the rapper’s 45th birthday. The...
Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers
You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
PHOTOS: ‘Girls’ Season 6 Premiere
Can you believe it’s been six years since “Girls” made its debut on HBO? Now it’s time to bid adieu to the popular show. The stars came out for the Season 6 premiere and after party last night in New York City. Attendees included cast members Lena Dunham, Jemima Kurke, Alex Karpovsky and Rita Wilson as well as celebrities like Questlove, Cynthia Rowley and James Lipton. Even Gloria Steinem came to support. Check out our photo gallery above to see what you missed.
Jeffrey Tambor on not bro-ing out with Gronk for the Super Bowl
Jeffrey Tambor is a legendary funnyman, from “The Larry Sanders Show” to “Arrested Development.” This Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll see the Emmy award-winning "Transparent" actor do his thing opposite the New England Patriots’ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski in a spot for Tide. The 72-year-old actor calls in from Houston for the big game to talk about dabbing (really), his debut memoir “Are You Anybody,” and how he has no idea what "bro-ing out" is. Related: Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and her Super Bowl...
Solange Guberman Receives Honorable Recognition for Women’s Rights Initiative
For those living in Canada, and many other places in the world, Solange Guberman is perhaps best known for her sterling and exceptional work as a Justice of the Peace and for pioneering several ambitious projects in her native Romania. As her new website www.solangeguberman.com aims to explain and portray, her foresight and drive has led to the creation and implementation of several important initiatives, not least of all the development and foundation of critical computer systems in Romania...
Early financial aid letters shake up college decisions
While the official deadline for making a college decision is May 1, thousands of students across the United States already have been admitted to the schools of their choice. Many also have received financial aid offers, thanks to a new timetable from the Department of Education, which moved up the start date for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to Oct. 1 from Jan. 1. Yet making an educated decision about which school to attend is hard for admitted students because financial...
Half of Americans won't celebrate Valentine’s Day
Whether you don’t have a special someone or just don’t like heart-shaped food, a survey says Valentine’s Day is going to be just another Tuesday for almost half of Americans. According to a survey by restaurant guide Zagat, 47% of people aren’t planning to celebrate the holiday of love at all, while 8% of those who are making those pricey reservations are doing it only to avoid being guilted for the rest of month. Love shouldn’t be a chore, people; maybe try finding something to do that you’ll...
Trying hard to be more than just a dating app, Tinder seeks your Super Bowl forecasts
Apparently, Tinder wants you to swipe right for more than just a date next Friday. This time, they'll use that oh-so-honest swipe feature to gather Super Bowl predictions via an in-app poll. While voting remains open through Sunday, the results are currently leaning greatly towards #PatriotsNation. For women on Tinder, 58 percent believe the Pats will win. For men, 51 percent hope the Falcons will #RiseUp. RELATED: How TJ the DJ keeps Patriots fans on their feet And just in case you were...