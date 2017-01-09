President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law has been appointed to a senior role in the next administration, according to reports. Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and heir to his own father's real-estate company, will be named Donald Trump's senior adviser, transition officials confirmed with both NBC News and CNN. Kushner was a senior adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, brokering relationships with top members of the Republican Party and researching the candidate's positions on taxes...
Billy Eichner takes on Meghan McCain after Meryl Streep diss
Billy Eichner, like the rest of the world, was smitten with Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech that took a stand against Donald Trump. However, Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain was not a fan and took to Twitter to express her displeasure: “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected.” RELATED: The real winners of the 2017 Golden Globes The “Difficult People” star wasn’t having it, firing...
Overshare much? Channing Tatum posts nude photo of Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Clothes are optional in this house. Channing Tatum is clearly a big fan of his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, although his latest photo may prove to be a bit overzealous on his part. The “Magic Mike” star took to the ’gram Sunday night to post a pic of his wife taking a nap before the two hit the Golden Globes party circuit reports E! news. The weird part, however, was that the photo featured Jenna totally in the nude!
New York
FDNY breaks records with fewest fire deaths in 100 years, improved response time
The FDNY announced a “record-breaking, historic achievement” on Monday. The department improved its response time to fires and other life-threatening emergencies and fewer people died in fires last year than in a century. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced that 48 people died in fires in 2016, which is the lowest number than in any recorded year since 1916. There was also a decline in serious fires – 9 percent – the largest annual decrease since 2008. The FDNY...
Boston
2Photos
It's space saver season in Boston — except for in one neighborhood
Space saver season has begun, a practice almost everyone in Boston has lamented — especially since the chairs and cones out after Saturday’s storm aren’t even allowed, according to city rules. Saturday’s storm dropped about seven inches of snow in Boston and thus the space savers appeared in droves. But the city never declared a snow emergency or a parking ban — necessary to justify a saver, the city says. And yet, Boston 311, the city’s non-emergency system, received about 70 reports of space...
Election
US intel report says Putin directed cyber campaign aimed at helping Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an effort to help Republican Donald Trump's electoral chances by discrediting Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign, U.S. intelligence agencies said in an assessment on Friday. Russia's objectives were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate former secretary of state Clinton, make it harder for her to win and harm her presidency if she did, an unclassified report released by the top U.S. intelligence...
Tribune Co shareholders' legal woes over 2007 buyout near end
By Tracy Rucinski CHICAGO (Reuters) - A New York federal judge has shot down an effort by creditors of the former Tribune Co to claw back $8 billion from shareholders who sold stock in the publisher's 2007 buyout, bringing a long-running legal battle sparked by its bankruptcy closer to an end. The ruling stems from the tangled litigation following real estate mogul Sam Zell's leveraged buyout of the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times publisher, which creditors blame for its 2008 bankruptcy....
Washington pot protesters have wary eye on Trump's attorney general pick
By Ian Simpson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pro-marijuana activists planning to light thousands of joints at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in a call for national legalization of the drug fear a reversal of recent gains if his attorney general pick is confirmed in hearings beginning on Tuesday. Trump's nominee, U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, has long condemned use of the drug, which has been legalized for recreational use in eight U.S. states and the District of Columbia but remains...
FTC charges racecar driver Tucker's brother with selling fake debt
(Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked a brother of professional racecar driver and payday loan businessman Scott Tucker from selling bogus debt portfolios to collection agencies, which have used them to get consumers to pay debts they did not owe, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said. A preliminary injunction against the brother, Joel Tucker, was entered on Friday by U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson in Kansas City, Kansas, court records show. Joel Tucker could not immediately be reached...
Massachusetts triple murderer sentenced to death for 2001 rampage
A Massachusetts man who admitted to killing three people in a multiday 2001 rampage in two states was sentenced to death by a federal jury on Monday after a two-month trial. It was the second time that former drifter Gary Lee Sampson, 57, has faced the possibility of execution for the stabbing and strangling murders. A 2004 death sentence was overturned by a judge in 2011 after it emerged that one of the jurors had lied about being a victim of domestic abuse. "This was all about never giving...
Giants' Landon Collins calls season "a success," but "not complete"
It was a good season for the New York Giants, a success according to All-Pro safety Landon Collins. But it wasn’t anything more than that. Collins made his playoff debut on Sunday and was far from being at fault in the Giants 38-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers. After a season, his second in the league, where Collins showed he was a dominant safety it was a disappointing end to the season. Still the Giants finished 11-5 and made the postseason for the first time since 2011. Still, Collins...
26Photos
NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)
Joel Embiid won Instagram again (he won on Twitter earlier this week when he tweeted at Donald Trump, looking for NBA All-Star Game support). Sorry to Mia Khalifa — the outspoken Washington sports fanatic, former porn star and social media savant. On Monday, Khalifa captioned an Instagram photo on her account of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel as "Room full of L's." Embiid responded swiftly, saying "says the women [sic] with miles of D.” Is this the start of a feud between the two...
The good news: The Bruins' penalty kill unit is outstanding
These days, where everyone is an expert and a tough critic, it’s much easier to poke holes in the Bruins’ (21-17-5) overall game rather than get specific about things that they actually do well. Here's the biggest positive for the B's: their penalty kill unit is excellent. After Sunday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at Carolina (18-15-7), the B’s are ironically tied with the Hurricanes for the top penalty kill percentage in the NHL (88.0 percent). The struggles of Boston’s power play (currently 25th...
Eli Manning thinks Giants' teammate Odell Beckham put "too much pressure on himself"
Eli Manning had the chance to call out his petulant teammate Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday following the aftermath of the New York Giants 38-13 Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers. Manning’s lack of harsh words for his star wide receiver were as absent as Beckham was in the game. Five days after Beckham and several of his wide receivers took a flight down to Florida to party on a boat before coming back to New Jersey to start their playoff preparations, the Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver had...
Who is 'Elle' star Isabelle Huppert? (If you don't already know)
The 2017 Golden Globes featured one legit surprise: Isabelle Huppert looking so genuinely, uncontainably excited she could barely breathe. Since the awards season began in early December, the French thespian has scooped up nearly every Best Actress trophy, due to her aces work as a disturbingly calm rape victim in Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle.” Now she’s added a Globe to the pile, which will almost certainly have an Oscar perched on top of it by February’s end. But perhaps you’re not sure why...
Stream This: 'Captain America: Civil War' is on Netflix, but so is 'Hugo'
‘Captain America: Civil War’ Netflix Instant We include last year’s Marvel romp strictly out of public service: We know you want to watch it, and no grumbling on our part will dissuade you. You won’t heed our warning that it’s another cluttered mess from a blockbuster factory that’s by now spinning madly out of control. You'll disagree that its continuing larger narrative has become a tangled Christmas lights ball of characters and storylines, with no room for the charm that filled the first...
Watch: 'Girls' Season 6 Trailer
Today, HBO released the official promo trailer for the final season of the show “Girls,” created by and starring the frequently controversial Lena Dunham. The trailer finds Dunham’s character, Hannah Horvath, learning how to surf (and, surprise, not looking very enthusiastic about it). Find out what Marnie, Shoshanna and Jessa are up to in the trailer below. Are you excited for the final season of “Girls?” Tell us why or why not in the comments below.
Brad Pitt's standing ovation at the Golden Globes: Are they #TeamBrad?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once the toast of Hollywood, have gone their separate ways and their parting has been a bit bumpy to say the least. For one night however Brad Pitt was able to forget all of the heartache. The Hollywood hunk was a surprise guest at the Golden Globes on Sunday night and his appearance prompted a very nice reaction from his peers. RELATED: Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Hugh Laurie ruled the 2017 Golden Globes The actor was there to present a montage from "Moonlight,"...