It was a good season for the New York Giants, a success according to All-Pro safety Landon Collins. But it wasn’t anything more than that. Collins made his playoff debut on Sunday and was far from being at fault in the Giants 38-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers. After a season, his second in the league, where Collins showed he was a dominant safety it was a disappointing end to the season. Still the Giants finished 11-5 and made the postseason for the first time since 2011. Still, Collins...