Thanks, but no thanks. I will pass — and the Jets should too — and under no circumstances think about Rex Ryan coaching the Jets ever again. Former Jets head coach Ryan began his flirtation with Woody Johnson and the Jets last week. Ryan, who was relieved of his duties before completion of year two with the Buffalo Bills, is looking for potential coaching work in the not so distant future. His run with the Bills was short lived and his act and personality did not have the same kind of draw as...