They can’t wait for it to happen. It’s what everybody outside of New England wants to see. The impending demise of the Patriots. Only a matter of time, they try to tell me. For this success can’t possibly last forever. They’re right about that “forever” part. One day, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be bronzed in Canton, and we here in New England will once again know what it feels like to not be in the AFC Championship and have no shot at a Lombardi Trophy. But they continue to be wrong...