Just as the number of protests grew as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, so did the number of words searched in conjunction to his inauguration. Dictionary.com released its analysis of terms that saw yuge, tremendous spikes as Trump took office. Below are the site's Top 8 trending lookups on mobile: • Carnage — rose 1,753 percent • Behoove — rose 328 percent • Riot — rose 223 percent • Populism — rose 221 percent • Solidarity — rose 134 percent •...
Trump son-in-law Kushner cleared to serve as White House adviser: NY Times
The U.S. Department of Justice has decided that President Donald Trump can hire his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser without breaking federal anti-nepotism laws, The New York Times reported on Saturday. The department has found that the president has special hiring authority that exempts White House positions from federal laws barring the president from appointing relatives to lead a federal agency, the newspaper reported, citing an opinion from the department's Office...
Former US President George H.W. Bush's health improves
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is recovering well from pneumonia but will remain in the intensive care unit at the Texas hospital where he has spent the last week, a spokesman said in a statement. Barbara Bush, his wife, was also taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital this week with bronchitis but may be well enough to be discharged on Sunday, the statement said. "Following another good night's rest, President and Mrs. Bush have both continued to improve over the past 24 hours," Jim...
New York
Women's March on NYC live stream
Tens of thousands are expected to march in New York on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington simultaneously taking place in the nation’s capital. The marchers, who are joined by activists both around the country and around the world, are promoting the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, workers, environmental issues, racial inequality and more. Plans for the marches began the day after Donald Trump was elected president in November, following a contentious campaign in...
Boston
Boston Women’s March for America begins
The Boston Women’s March for America is underway in Boston Common. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, state Attorney General Maura Healey and Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to speak before an anticipated crowd of more than 50,000. The event is taking place at the same time as marches around the nation and globe, all which strive to fight for human rights, climate change, racial equality, women’s rights and more in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. All aim to send a message to...
Philadelphia
Mood positive as marchers travel through Philadelphia
Thousands of marchers have taken to the Ben Franklin Parkway Saturday for the Women’s March on Philadelphia, where the mood is positive, Philly.com reported. The march began in Logan Circle and is traveling west toward Eakins Oval, where a really will take place starting at noon. As with similar events across the country and around the world, the Women's March on Philadelphia was organized following the November election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. According to its...
Trending
Twitter-loving Trump reluctant to give up personal account: Report
President Donald Trump loves Twitter. And, as we know, he loves doing things his way. He did, after all, have his first dance as commander in chief with first lady Melania to the Frank Sinatra classic “My Way” at the Liberty Ball Friday night following his inauguration. While Trump had to trade in his trusty old Android from which he’s been tweeting — to the tune of more than 34,000 tweets since joining the social media site in March 2009 — for a more-secure, Secret Service-permitted gadget,...
Women's march against Trump swamps Washington streets, subway (live stream)
Large crowds of women, many wearing bright pink knit hats, poured into downtown Washington by bus, train and car on Saturday for a march in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump only a day after the Republican took office. The Washington event was expected to be the largest of a series of marches across the world in cities including Sydney, London, Tokyo and New York to criticize the new president's often angry, populist rhetoric. The flood of people stressed the city's Metro subway system,...
Trump inauguration: Does (crowd) size matter?
Then candidate Donald Trump talked about women, immigrant and the size of his hands during the race to the White House. As inauguration day crept nearer, talk of who would perform (3 Doors Down) and who wouldn’t (everyone else) was internet fodder. After No. 45 took his oath and protests swelled, the web took a look at the size of Trump’s crowds, specifically compared to those who gathered for former President Barack Obama’s inaugural moment. Here’s the side-by-side:
Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away at US border
Several Canadians traveling to attend either the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States or a march planned for Saturday in Washington were turned away at the border by U.S. officials. Relations between Canada and the United States are under scrutiny following the election of Trump, who has vowed to put "America first" and renegotiate a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. "It seems to me that they just weren't interested in having us in the country for the...
Trump inauguration draws nearly 31 million U.S. television viewers
By Steve Gorman LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nearly 31 million viewers watched live U.S. television coverage of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, far fewer than tuned in to Barack Obama's first swearing-in, but otherwise the biggest such audience since Ronald Reagan entered office, ratings firm Nielsen reported on Saturday. The tally for Trump - 30.6 million viewers on 12 broadcast and cable networks that aired live coverage from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST - surpassed the TV audiences...
North Dakota tribe formally calls on pipeline protesters to disperse
By Terray Sylvester CANNON BALL, N.D. (Reuters) - A Sioux tribal council on Saturday formally asked hundreds of protesters to clear out of three camps near its North Dakota reservation used to stage months of sometimes violent protests against the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on Friday unanimously passed a resolution calling for the camps to be dismantled, it said on its Facebook page on Saturday. The tribe has been encouraging protesters to go home since the...
Trump says he respects CIA in his first visit to headquarters
U.S. President Donald Trump told CIA officers on Saturday that he has great respect for the agency, denying that he had a feud with the intelligence community. In his first official visit to a government agency as president, Trump was effusive with his praise, telling the officers, who came in on their time off to see him, that he loved them and had their back. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Pre-dawn tornado kills four in Mississippi, traps others
A strong tornado killed at least four people in southern Mississippi and left many others trapped in their homes after touching down in the hours before sunrise on Saturday, local and state officials said. The tornado, which touched down at about 3:45 a.m. Central time, reduced some buildings to splinters, downed power lines and was strong enough to flip over cars, according to photographs shared by the city of Hattiesburg on social media. At least four people were confirmed dead, according to...
Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 things to watch for in AFC title game clash
When you look at the right way a football team should be built and the right way an organization should be run, it’s no surprise to see the Patriots and Steelers facing off in the AFC Championship game this Sunday (6:40 p.m., CBS). While these two teams haven’t played each other in the playoffs since the 2004 AFC title game, both teams remain two of the most consistent units in the NFL. Since 1994: the Patriots are first in wins (281), and the Steelers third (252); the Patriots are first in...
Phillies' Tommy Joseph will compete, if he has to, for first base job
Tommy Joseph knows what’s ahead… he also knows what’s behind him. “Brock Stassi,” Joseph said of the Lehigh Valley star. “He’s an incredible ball player.” “Rhys Hoskins,” continued Joseph, going down the organizational depth chart at first base in his head. “Kyle Martin,” he concluded. As Joseph rattled off the list of talented prospects at his position during the final media availability before the Phillies head south for spring training, he never broke stride with his ultimate message.
Bruins looking for answers as they prep for Blackhawks and Penguins
Coming off quite possibly their worst loss of the 2016-17 regular season (which is really saying something), the Bruins (23-19-6) have no choice but to try and regroup in a hurry since this weekend has to be their most daunting two-game challenge of the entire campaign. Boston hosts Chicago (28-14-5) on Friday (7, NESN) at TD Garden and then they go to Pittsburgh’s (28-11-5) PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon (3, NESN). The Blackhawks are tied with the Wild (28-10-5) for the most points in...
5 most likely landing spots for Cowboys QB Tony Romo (Broncos, Texans)
The Cowboys need cap space and don't need a starting quarterback. Tony Romo doesn't want to be a back up and will probably not take a pay cut to do so. So the oft-injured but talented 36-year-old quarterback will be somewhere else next September. Whether the Cowboys trade him to get draft pick compensation or simply cut him, there is no reasonable scenario where they keep both him and emerging superstar Dak Prescott on the roster for 2017. With that being said, here are five landing spots that...
Just give into the gentle strangeness of 'Staying Vertical'
‘Staying Vertical’ Director: Alain Guiraudie Stars: Damien Bonnard, India Hair Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes It would be wrong to call the films of Alain Guiraudie comedies, but what are they? Deadpan but so much more, they present worlds where absurdity is the norm and you just have to go with the flow. In his last film, “Stranger by the Lake,” no one, least of all the filmmaker, batted an eye while hanging out at a gay cruising site whose male patrons truly let it all hang out. His latest,...
Turner Classic Movies rings in the Trump era with 'A Face in the Crowd'
We’ve spent the last two months dreading Inauguration Day, like someone who’s learned which day they’re going to die. Some of us planned it out: taking off work, making travel plans to protest, or simply visiting the liquor store for a special first-weekend-of-President-Trump bender. RELATED: 13 happy films streaming now to get you through the Trump Age Turner Classic Movies planned, too. They used the Friday the businessman/conman was to be sworn in as an excuse to schedule a couple cinematic...
'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is so fun even Vin Diesel has a good time
‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Director: D.J. Caruso Stars: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen Rating: PG-13 3 (out of 5) Globes Remember the “xXx” franchise? The year was 2002, and the tatted-up super-spy romp was Vin Diesel’s ticket out of the still-budding “Fast and/or Furious” series. It was meant as a stake in the heart of the Bond movies, which were too staid, too tailored, too un-Xtreme to cut it in the age of Nickelback, Linkin Park and Avril Lavigne. Then Diesel thought he was too good for the “xXx”...
Netflix releases 'House of Cards' teaser moments before Inauguration
In typical Frank Underwood style, Netflix couldn’t let Donald Trump take all the headlines today. Early Friday, as the nation prepared for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Netflix released a teaser trailer announcing the release date of season five of "House of Cards." As some may recall, season four ended with President Underwood (Kevin Spacey) stating, “We make the terror” — and this trailer did just that. In a 35-second clip, monotone children recite the “Pledge of Allegiance,” as an...
The case for a liberal-arts degree
With the consistent invocation that STEM careers hold the key to our nation’s future, the liberal arts degree has become branded as a useless and overpriced luxury — one that leaves students ill prepared to enter the workforce. Republicans like Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin have gone so far as to suggest the defunding of liberal-arts majors. Instead, the trend is that students be trained solely in the more elite and promising fields that make up the core of STEM: science, technology, engineering and...
How to build a personal brand
In today’s increasingly competitive digital climate, building a personal brand — essentially, a professional reputation — has become more important than ever. “We’re now competing for jobs with people who live halfway around the world because the work environment allows us to be virtual,” says William Arruda, a personal-branding consultant and the founder of Reach Personal Branding. If you want to advance your career, he explains, you really need to define and communicate your “unique promise...
6 gadgets to make music in a new way
There are many ways to make music. However simple instruments like guitars and pianos could probably become a thing of the past, as the latest technology is overtaking the market. Airpiano This amazing gadget creates music without even needing to touch it. Airpiano is a new musical interface that allows artists to interact with it using hand movements over the instrument’s sensors. The device’s hardware doesn’t produce any sounds. It communicates with a special software on your PC or Mac, so...
Melania Trump goes all-American with Ralph Lauren for Inauguration Day
After much speculation, America’s new first lady kicked off her Inauguration Day looks with a designer known for his all-American fashion. Melania Trump was dressed in Ralph Lauren as she headed to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a morning church service with her husband, President-elect Donald Trump; Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the first lady-elect wore a pale blue cashmere double-face jacket with a dramatic cutaway collar over a...