In many ways, Torey Krug will always be defined by things that he can’t really change about himself: he is generally listed at 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds and he will never be a shutdown defenseman in the NHL (mostly since power forwards will always dwarf him both in size and strength). With that being said, there is a reason that an undrafted free agent from Michigan State made the Bruins in 2013 and has been a staple of the team since then. He is Boston’s (23-18-5) most skilled defenseman so when...