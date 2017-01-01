Nineteen days before he will be tasked with uniting a divided nation, President-elect Donald Trump issued a New Year’s tweet that is sure to give you the warm and fuzzies. NOT! * Instead, the 45th president of the United States taunted his enemies.
New York opens subway line dreamed up in 1920s
While more than a million people ring in the new year with their eyes on a glittering ball high above Times Square, a select group of construction workers and city officials will toast 2017 underground on the inaugural ride of a subway line a century in the making. Only about a quarter of the line, envisioned to run 8.5 miles from Harlem to near Wall Street, is opening over the weekend. It is two miles long, with three stations on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Given its history of delays,...
Where did our New Year’s traditions come from?
Popping copious champagne bottles, banging pots and pans at the stroke of midnight and pretending to know the words to “Auld Lang Syne” are just some the ways many people ring in a New Year. Unlike some other holidays, people around the world celebrate New Year’s in similar ways — and have been doing so for thousands of years. “We have all these rituals designed to get the sun back,” Anthony Aveni told Live Science. He said that a number of our end-of-the-year customs were created to drive...
New York
9Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 goes to the dogs as NYPD K9s star in first-ever calendar
Once the bubbly goes flat and all the confetti is picked up, it’ll be time to literally turn over a new leaf by switching to a 2017 calendar. You can make every day of the New Year a dog day with the NYPD’s first-ever K9 calendar, which showcases all the ways canines help the department. Four units of the NYPD use canine cops: Emergency Services, Transit Bureau, Counterterrorism and bomb squad. We’re told that K9 Mike, who is not pictured above but appears as December’s dog, caused quite the...
Boston
New NBC channel set to launch in Boston on Jan. 1
After more than 20 years on channel 7 affiliate station WHDH-TV, NBC will introduce NBC Boston on New Year’s Day. NBC opted to create its own station when its contract with WHDH ends on Dec. 31, The Boston Globe reported. The channel has been its affiliate since 1995. NBC Boston will be found on channel 10 for most providers, but you can see the complete list here. Charter Spectrum customers, however, won’t have access to NBC Boston and its sister networks like MSNBC, New England Cable News...
Philadelphia
2Photos
Suspect who fatally shot trooper killed: PA State Police
A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police officer was shot and killed by troopers Saturday morning, the agency announced. After an overnight manhunt, Jason Robison, 32, was killed during a confrontation at a mobile home in Juniata Township in central Pennsylvania around 10 a.m. Saturday. “Troopers encountered Robison at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his residence," police said in a statement. "Robison refused commands to surrender, made threats to harm...
Election
Bristol Palin calls celebs refusing to play Trump’s inauguration ‘sissies’
Bristol Palin has a name for the artists who turned down the chance to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next month: Sissies. In a blog post peppered with typos that appeared on Patheos.com, Palin wrote, “Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light (sic) too scared to stand for what they believe in!” Palin, daughter of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice...
New York tale: a century-old subway dream becomes reality
By David Ingram NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York subway ride that was a century in the making will pull out of a gleaming new station on Manhattan's East Side on Saturday as the long-awaited Second Avenue line takes a select group of dignitaries and construction workers on its maiden run. First proposed in the 1920s, the Second Avenue line has achieved near-mythic status over the years as the best transit idea that New York never built. Work started and stopped three times for lack of funds...
New York's Times Square erupts with cheer as a new year dawns
By Frank McGurty NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of merrymakers witnessed the descent of the kaleidoscopic New Year's Eve ball in Times Square at midnight on Sunday, celebrating a century-old New York tradition under an unprecedented umbrella of security. As many as 2 million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and some 7,000 police, gathered in the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the glittering sphere complete its minute-long drop, marking the beginning of 2017....
Suspect in fatal shooting of Pennsylvania trooper killed by police
By David DeKok HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania police on Saturday morning shot to death a suspect wanted for the murder of a rookie trooper who was serving him a protection order, law enforcement authorities said. Jason Robison, 32, was cornered at around 10 a.m. in an unoccupied house trailer close to his residence in Hesston, which is about 100 miles west of Harrisburg, the state capital, according to state police. He had gone into hiding since the fatal shooting of Trooper Landon...
21 people rescued after being trapped 100 feet above ground at California theme park
Twenty people and a ride operator were rescued on Friday after being trapped for several hours about 100 feet above the ground in an enclosed cabin of an amusement park ride in Southern California. Rescue workers helped the people, including several children, rappel down ropes from the Sky Cabin at the Knott's Berry Farm, footage from local media showed. The ride, described as a "fully enclosed revolving observational deck," stopped working at about 2 p.m. local time, the amusement park said in...
Islanders starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers
And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....
Tony Williams' 3 things to watch for: Jets take on Bills in season finale
Sunday marks the merciful finale of a Jets’ season that will go down in the annals as one of the worst in franchise history. It would’ve been almost fitting, though, had old friend Rex Ryan been allowed to coach out the string and go against his former team one last time in a battle of coaches on the hot seat. But Ryan was axed by Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills (7-8), so this tilt will only feature one head coach whose job status is tenuous. Gang Green’s lead man, Todd Bowles, is...
Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp
UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...
NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks
The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17. Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'
When Taraji P. Henson first went to meet Katherine Johnson — the woman she plays in “Hidden Figures” — she was greeted at her home by her two daughters. They hugged her and told the “Empire” actress, 46, how happy they were she was going to play their mother. “I was like, ‘No pressure,’” Henson jokes. Set in the 1960s, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of three women — Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — who were integral in the early days of the space...
Meet Lewis MacDougall, the young star of 'A Monster Calls'
“A Monster Calls” is not your typical children’s film. And Lewis MacDougall’s tween hero isn’t your typical children’s film lead. The Irish actor, 14, plays Conor, a boy in remote Ireland whose mother (Felicity Jones) is wasting away from cancer. He finds himself visited at night by a giant tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), who seems menacing yet only wants to tell him stories — fairy tales, but not ones that promise happy endings. Instead, their lessons are about how life is difficult,...
Jenny McCarthy dishes on how she met her husband on New Year’s Eve
The vivacious Jenny McCarthy wears many hats, but on Dec. 31, she will be reporting live from Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the seventh year in a row. The evening will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and include performances from DNCE and the legendary Mariah Carey. For McCarthy, being a part of the televised magic on New Year’s Eve holds a lot of meaning, especially since it’s how she first met her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. “My very first year, I was standing there with...
Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore
Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...