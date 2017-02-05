The 2017 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX TV, but can be streamed online at FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports Go app will allow you to watch the game on iOS, Android, Amazon tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox. The NFL app will also allow you to stream the biggest football game of the year. NFL Game Pass will also be streaming the game but the content will not be available until after midnight.
Watch Bill Belichick cheat to win on SNL's 'Family Feud' skit
Saturday Night Live couldn't resist taking one last stab at the Patriots before the Super Bowl. In a "Family Feud" skit, SNL pitted "celebrity" fans of the Atlanta Falcons against those of the New England Patriots. Spoiler alert: Coach Bill Belichick, played by Bobby Moynihan, cheats to win. On the Falcons' side were Justin Bieber, Samuel L. Jackson, celebrity chef Paula Dean and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, played by Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, and Beck Bennett.
Police have 'solid case' against man arrested in slaying of Karina Vetrano: NYPD
A desperate six-month quest for leads in the grisly death of the young “Queens jogger” Karina Vetrano came to an end this weekend as the NYPD expressed confidence they captured the killer. The DNA of Chanel Lewis, 20, taken into custody Saturday matches what investigators found under Vetrano's fingernails, police said. He was arrested outside his Brooklyn home. Lewis had voluntarily submitted to a DNA test during police questioning on Thursday, leading investigators to link him to evidence...
Person in custody in connection with grisly death of Queens jogger: NYPD
Police have a "person in custody" in connection with the brutal slaying of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, an NYPD source confirmed late on Saturday night. The person is in his 20s and lives in public housing in East New York, according to media reports. "We know they have the person of interest in custody. That's all I can confirm right now," said Karina Vetrano's father, Phil Vetrano, ABC7 reported. “I’m literally shaking right now,” a close friend of Vetrano’s told the New York Daily News. “I...
Somerville rally marks 30 years as sanctuary city
Following President Trump's executive order that threatened to take away federal funding from sanctuary cities, Somerville rallied to support the 30th anniversary of its status as a sanctuary city Saturday morning. Immigrant youths, business owners and other members of the community were encouraged to come out to the event by organizers to show support for this status. Mayor Joseph Curtatone and Congressman Michael Capuano, both Democrats, and other local politicians were also at the event.
Police announce arrest in 2015 killing of Port Richmond mother
Philadelphia Police have charged a suspect in the 2015 killing of a Port Richmond woman inside her home, authorities said Friday. Stephanie Dzikowski, 22, was found dead on July 30. 2015, on the floor of her bedroom, just feet away from where her infant daughter sat. Police say that James Jones, 28, fatally shot the young dental hygienist, who was planning to move out of the 3000 block of Aramingo Avenue the following week. The shooting reportedly occurred around 11 p.m., while her boyfriend...
SEE IT: Massive crowd turns out for LGBT solidarity rally at historic Stonewall Inn
A large LGBT solidarity rally is underway at the historic Stonewall Inn Saturday afternoon. The event is "to show our community’s solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and all those impacted by Donald Trump's recent executive orders," according to organizers. This week the White House released a statement saying: The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the...
Judge's ruling gives hope to some Mideast travelers, Trump calls it 'ridiculous'
Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order. The ruling gave hope to some Middle East travelers but left them unclear how long the new travel window might last. Trump denounced the judge on Twitter and said the decision would be quashed. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away...
German magazine sparks furor with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: "America First". The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post:...
Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out
Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed trading firm nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration on Friday, a U.S. official said. "Secretary Mattis is disappointed but understands and respects Mr. Viola's decision," a Pentagon statement said, adding that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis would recommend another candidate soon. The Military Times, which first reported the news, cited Viola's inability to get around...
Technology firms to urge Trump to alter U.S. travel ban: sources
(Reuters) - Several technology companies plan to send a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urging his administration to follow through on proposed changes to a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations, sources familiar with the letter said Sunday. "We welcome the changes your administration has made in recent days in how the Department of Homeland Security will implement the Executive Order," according to a draft of the letter. The technology companies expected to sign the letter...
No tailgating, but no lack of partying at Super Bowl
By Larry Fine HOUSTON (Reuters) - Despite the absence of tailgating, there was no shortage of partying for Sunday's Super Bowl, as what has grown to become a virtual U.S. national holiday was set to kick off at Houston's NRG Stadium. Heavy security surrounding the suburban Houston site for the NFL title clash between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons shut the door on tailgating as fans had to park remotely and ride buses to the 73,000-seat stadium. But ticket holders were already in...
Trump's America: Making America Shut up Again
Two weeks in, it’s already time for a slogan retread. “Make America Great Again” is quickly giving way to “Please Shut Up Now!” — without the please. New petition signatures aren't being counted on the White House website. The We The People page, where Americans can "speak directly to the government,” hasn’t been working since Donald Trump moved in. And no one’s answering the White House Comment Line. The rising zip-it call is being sounded from Trump Tower and the White House switchboard, all...
Trump says Pence will lead voter fraud panel
By Steve Holland WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in remarks broadcast on Sunday that he would put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of a commission to probe what he believes was voter fraud in last November's election. There is an overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts, and politicians that voter fraud is rare in the United States, but Trump has repeatedly said he thinks perhaps millions of votes cast in the Nov. 8 election were...
NBA trade rumors: Bulls very interested in Sixers' Jahlil Okafor
There are two reasons why Sixers star rookie Joel Embiid has not played in five straight games, and will likely not appear in a sixth straight Monday in Detroit. One is his injury history, and the team's steadfast refusal to allow Embiid's sore knee to get any worse in a year they won't contend. Two is Jahlil Okafor. Since a brief failed experiment earlier in the season, Embiid and Okafor have not shared the court — or played in the same game. Instead, when Embiid plays it's Nerlens Noel who...
Marc Malusis: Jets would be fools to consider bringing back Rex Ryan
Thanks, but no thanks. I will pass — and the Jets should too — and under no circumstances think about Rex Ryan coaching the Jets ever again. Former Jets head coach Ryan began his flirtation with Woody Johnson and the Jets last week. Ryan, who was relieved of his duties before completion of year two with the Buffalo Bills, is looking for potential coaching work in the not so distant future. His run with the Bills was short lived and his act and personality did not have the same kind of draw as...
Knicks can pick up ground, momentum on homestead before All-Star break
The Knicks are in the midst of a five-game home stand, so if there’s ever a time to gain some traction and creep back into the lower rung of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket before they disperse for the All-Star break, now is the time. Granted, the slate isn’t an easy one, as they still have to play the Los Angeles Clippers, a frisky Denver Nuggets squad, and the San Antonio Spurs – after already losing the first game of the home stand to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. But if the...
Jimmy Garoppolo in trade to Bears? Patriots will likely re-up with Tom Brady
If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, Tom Brady will become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. With that, one could make the case that No. 12 will have nothing left to accomplish as a pro. Brady, however, seems intent on playing well into his 40s even if breaks just about every QB record in the book. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "The Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they...
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele are havin’ a baby!
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Chelsea Peretti and her husband Jordan Peele, are expecting. The actress and comedian posted a cute lil’ subtle selfie on Instagram on the tail of Beyonce’s own record breaking announcement. Related: Beyoncé announces that she's having TWINS!
Here are the best parts of this week’s SNL
SNL slayed this weekend, and we've got all the highlights for you right here. Kristen Stewart dropped the F-bomb on SNL Kristen Stewart made her debut as host and was visibly very pumped. So much so she dropped the F-bomb on live television! Go girl. But the best part of her opening monologue, was her take down of President Trump — who has a history of obsessively trolling her on Twitter. He's tweeted about her 11 times! To enrage him some more, the Twilight actress gleefully declared herself...
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix step out for the first time
It’s official, maybe. Yay? I said it before, and now it’s official: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are for real, for real. Related: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement The Daily Mail has exclusive pictures of the eccentrically named duo running errands together — and I mean, you don’t let paps just photograph you with paper bags in your arms unless you mean it. The two actors supposedly started a romance on the set of “Mary Magdalene,” a film that is unironically being referred to as...
Solange Guberman Receives Honorable Recognition for Women’s Rights Initiative
For those living in Canada, and many other places in the world, Solange Guberman is perhaps best known for her sterling and exceptional work as a Justice of the Peace and for pioneering several ambitious projects in her native Romania. As her new website www.solangeguberman.com aims to explain and portray, her foresight and drive has led to the creation and implementation of several important initiatives, not least of all the development and foundation of critical computer systems in Romania...
Jasmine Cephas Jones’ collaboration for Lou & Grey sells out
And you thought scoring Hamilton tickets was hard. Try getting your hands on one of the cool t-shirts or sweatshirts that are part of a new collaboration between Jasmine Cephas Jones and Lou & Grey. The actress, best known for playing the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Broadway phenomenon, teamed up with the retailer for a limited-edition line of chilled-out t-shirts, sweatshirts and necklaces that’s pretty much sold out. (Act fast, you can still score some of...
Best meal deals today for your Super Bowl 51 party
What's a Super Bowl party without the stadium-shaped snack trays and plenty of dip and chips to go around? Fast-food businesses and restaurants want to help everyone watching the big game save a little on their big grub, so here's a handy guide to what you can get on sale today: Pizza –Bertucci's: Spend $29.99 and get two party pizzas, 16 wings and rolls. –Domino's Pizza: Medium two-topping pizzas are just $5.99 each when you order two or more. If you pick up, get a large three-topping 'za for...
Haters gonna date with new dating app that matches based on common dislikes
Haters gonna date. If you hate paying extra for guacamole or people who walk too slowly (we’re looking at you, left side of the steps on the subway walkers), your just-as-peeved soulmate is out there and a dating app aptly named Hater wants to help you find them. Hater is the first dating app to match people based on what they hate. Mutual dislikes can bring people together, like hating on that one jerk at work can bring an office together.