Martin Luther King Jr. is possibly best known for his electrifying "I Have a Dream" speech, made during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. But the civil rights activist and religious leader spoke on more than racial equality. King's books, essays and speeches dealt with peaceful protest, the power of love and standing up against injustices.
Dive into the world of Europe's first underwater museum
Europe's first underwater museum, dubbed "Museo Atlantico," opened off the coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Spain on Jan. 10. Its creator, British Eco-sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, has installed more than 300 life-size human statues at the depth of 46 feet.
‘The Young Pope’ is ‘House of Cards’ meets The Vatican
HBO’s “The Young Pope” is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, but after watching the first episode, I’m just not feeling it. Making this statement feels like sacrilege with Diane Keaton and Jude Law in the cast but no amount of star power or over-the-top set design (this is The Vatican — go big or go home) can distract from the fact that the story falls flat. Jude Law plays Lenny Belardo, a cardinal recently named Pope Pius XIII — the world’s first American Pope and at 47-years-old,...
New York
Contract expires for thousands of NYC subway and bus workers
The contract for 44,000 New York transit workers who operate the city's subways and buses has expired, as negotiations between the union and the MTA ended without a deal late Sunday night. Mass transit was running on schedule on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, and officials were set to return to the bargaining table, a union official told Metro this morning. Workers are demanding a higher pay raise than the 2 percent rate of inflation that the MTA is offering, according to the Transport Workers...
Boston
Bella Bond's mother in court this week
A Dorchester woman charged with helping to dispose of her dead 2-year-old daughter's body after her boyfriend allegedly killed her will ask a judge to dismiss charges against her this week. Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, larceny over $250 by false purposes for allegedly continuing to accept public assistance from the Department of Transitional Assistance after she knew of Bella’s death on an uncertain date in late May or early June of...
Philadelphia
Teen fatally shot in father's West Philly store: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a teen boy was shot and killed in his father's West Philly store Sunday afternoon. Sean D. Jones, 16, was sitting inside Gary Global Links Video Productions, on the 200 block of North 52nd Street, when an unknown suspect walked inside and opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. The gunman struck Jones once in the head before fleeing the scene, NBC10 reported. Jones was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died from his injuries a short time later. Jones and his older brother, Shaquille, recently emigrated from Jamaica, Shaquille told 6ABC . Their father worked for several years in the U.S. to bring his family over.
Trending
Jennifer Holliday cancels performance at Trump inauguration after fan backlash
Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday has long been an advocate for the LGBT community, but she put many of her fans in the community on edge when it was announced that she would sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The day after her performance was announced, Holliday pulled out. She apologized to fans and explained why she initially accepted the invitation in a letter written on TheWrap.com Saturday. “I was asked to sing a song for what was presented to me as the ‘Welcome Concert For...
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare
President-elect Donald Trump aims to replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everybody," he said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday night. Trump did not give the newspaper specifics about his proposals to replace Democratic President Barack Obama's signature health insurance law, but said the plan was nearly finished and he was ready to unveil it alongside the leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress. The Republican president-elect takes...
These Democrats are boycotting Trump's inauguration
The number of Democratic legislators planning to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week is growing in the wake of fallout over a widely criticized dossier alleging close ties between Trump and Russia, and the president-elect's sharp words against a civil rights leader Saturday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Seventeen members of Congress announced publicly as of Sunday afternoon they will protest in Washington and in their districts instead of attending Friday's...
MLK Weekend: Southern town renames day, Trump blasts civil rights leader
The weekend before the nation honors the birth of an iconic leader in the civil rights movement, President-elect Donald Trump ranted about another such leader and a Mississippi town tried to rename the day. In a since-deleted tweet that was captured by a local TV station on Friday, the city of Biloxi wrote that some municipal offices would be closed on Monday “in observance of Great Americans Day.”
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down announced as Trump inauguration performers
The less-than-stellar lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has been the source of jokes, but the Trump Inaugural Committee announced on Friday that country singer Toby Keith and the southern rock band 3 Doors Down will be joining the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration. Keith, 3 Doors Down, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday and “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood will perform at the pre-inauguration concert the day before the big event. "I’m honored to be part...
Republican senator to propose eliminating mandates in Obamacare bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that the Obamacare replacement bill he plans to unveil would get rid of some of the mandates for health insurance coverage with the aim of bringing down the cost of insurance. Speaking on the CNN program "State of the Union," Paul also said his proposal would overhaul healthcare regulations to allow small businesses to band together to buy insurance. (Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Man arrested after Washington state Islamic Center fire
(Reuters) - A Washington man was arrested on Saturday on charges of setting fire to an Islamic center in Bellevue, Washington, authorities said. Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, was arrested after he was discovered in a parking lot near the Islamic Center of Eastside, where a fire broke out in the middle of the night. Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said Wilson was arrested on suspicion of second degree arson, and on an outstanding warrant for felony first degree malicious mischief in Seattle. Police...
Ringling Bros. circus folding its tent after nearly 150 years
By Chris Michaud (Reuters) - The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus said on Saturday it will cease performances after 146 years in business, owing to what it said were declining tickets sales and high operating costs. "After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will hold its final performances in May," Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the Florida-based producer of Ringling...
Trump aides deny summit with Putin planned
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two top aides to President-elect Donald Trump denied a published report on Saturday that he is planning to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks after taking office. The Sunday Times of London reported that Trump had told British officials that such a summit was being planned, possibly to be staged in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. "The story is a fantasy," one Trump aide told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another said the report...
Eric Wilbur: 3 things we learned in Patriots' AFC divisional round win
After a day to process what happened Saturday night, here are three Patriots' takeaways: 1. The Patriots may be just as mistake-prone as any other team remaining in the NFL playoffs Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions during Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans, matching the amount he threw during the entirety of the regular season. Brady also turned out the lowest completion percentage of his long and storied playoff career (47 percent). Meanwhile,...
Torey Krug brings unique offensive skill to Bruins' back line
In many ways, Torey Krug will always be defined by things that he can’t really change about himself: he is generally listed at 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds and he will never be a shutdown defenseman in the NHL (mostly since power forwards will always dwarf him both in size and strength). With that being said, there is a reason that an undrafted free agent from Michigan State made the Bruins in 2013 and has been a staple of the team since then. He is Boston’s (23-18-5) most skilled defenseman so when...
Knicks dreams of playoff contention giving way to nightmare season
As is their annual tradition, the Knicks have the honor of playing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But of all the participants, their dream of being a legitimate postseason contender is slowing turning into a nightmare. Of the 18 teams playing on Monday, New York’s playoff odds aren’t the longest, but the way their fortunes have changed in such a small amount of time just makes it seem that way. The recent turn of events have been very disappointing for a team that Derrick Rose once...
Flyers implosion reaches embarrassing new low
Flyers fans saw the puck drop before Sunday's matinee against the Capitals in Washington thinking that things couldn't really get any worse. After watching the Flyers fire off the franchise's best winning-streak in decades prior to Christmas, the team spontaneously seemed to slide further and further into disarray, losing six of eight games since their holiday break prior to Sunday. A new low came in DC, as the Flyers fell 5-0. With a 1-0 deficit entering the third, the Capitals scored a pair...
Stream This: Don't look at your phone while watching 'It Follows'
‘It Follows’ Netflix Instant You don’t want to casually watch this crossover indie horror success story like you would most things on your TV — your phone in hand, live tweeting and texting out cat photos. You probably won’t be able to. David Robert Mitchell’s fright-a-thon commands your attention not only because it’s good, but because it trains you how to watch it. As various teens try to avoid zombie-like creatures only they can see, you’re slowly conditioned to scan every widescreen frame,...
WATCH: New ‘Twin Peaks’ teaser trailer is really something
It’s been 25 years, seven months and three days, but who’s counting when it comes to FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? A lot of us are, actually, as we excitedly wait for “Twin Peaks” to make its long-awaited return to the small screen in May. The cult show, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, won’t air its 18-hour revival on Showtime until May 21, but fans got to whet their appetites with a 32-second teaser trailer released Friday. Not only did it show us the familiar fog and “big, majestic”...
'Hidden Figures' screening for girls interested in STEM in honor of MLK
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a private screening of “Hidden Figures” will be held on Sunday and event organizers are inviting New York City students, specifically young women interested in STEM. “Hidden Figures” is a new movie about three African-American women whose work for NASA lead to some of the greatest achievements in space exploration. Concessions and a copy of “Hidden Figures” by Margot Shelter, the book on which the movie is based, will be provided to all youth attendees,...
WATCH: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' official trailer
The long-awaited official trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is finally here. One of Nintendo's most popular game franchises is set to release their latest title on March 3, 2017 along with the Nintendo Switch portable game system. To get your hands on this new system and "The Legend of Zelda," you need to put in your preorders now. The Nintendo Switch gaming system will set you back $300, while "The Legend of Zelda" game will be $60.
Single and Swiping: How not to break your resolution for love
One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to make a romantic connection with someone. Often resolutions are executed with force. There are goals set and metrics to be met. But when it comes to love, that doesn’t work. You’re not trying to lose weight — you’re looking for a partner. This resolution is unlike the others. RELATED: What should you really look for in a partner? Here’s how to approach finding love in the new year: Don’t set a deadline. One of the ways that people use...
80th annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund: Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner
Celebrities, VIPs and fashion industry titans came together at the Grand Hyatt hotel last night for the the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 80th Annual Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner. The gala celebrated the 2017 Fashion Scholarship Fund class and eight Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship finalists, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships throughout the evening. The crowd cheered on the eight finalists, selected from top colleges and universities around the country,...
Philly-based 'snack factory' app delivers cravings, convenience in 30 minutes
On-demand delivery is nothing new to residents of big cities like Philadelphia, New York and Boston, but using one app to have items like ice cream, toilet paper and earphones sent to your door in 30 minutes or less day or night is a whole new level of convenience. Providing such amenities is why Rafael Ilishyev and Yakir Gola founded convenience store delivery service goPuff in 2013 while undergraduate students at Drexel University in Philadelphia. “(Yakir) was always driving us around to get...
A beginner's guide to self-care
“Self-care” has been a buzzword in the wellness and lifestyle community for some time now, especially on social media, where the hashtag accompanies Goop-esque photos of scented candles, yoga poses and acai bowls. This depiction makes it easy to write it off as fluff — an indulgence for those who have privilege and too much time on their hands. But in this moment of high anxiety, with the threat of political worst-case scenarios and the loss of affordable health-care becoming a reality,...