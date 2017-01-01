And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....