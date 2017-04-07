 
False flag conspiracy in regards to Syria gas attack suggested

Rex Tillerson said there was 'no doubt' Assad regime carried out attack

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 07, 2017
A false flag operation regarding the chemical attack on Syria was suggested by Ron Paul and others.
Protesters at Trump Tower in New York on Friday. Getty Images

The Syrian government continues to deny that it carried out a chemical attack on its own people, and many - including former Texas congressman Ron Paul - are suggesting that the attack was a "false flag operation."

"It doesn't make any sense for [Bashar Al-Assad] under these conditions to all of a sudden use poison gases," Paul said in a YouTube video. "I think it's zero chance that he would have done this deliberately."

The Trump administration launched a missile attack on Syria Thursday night after placing blame on Assad. 

"We condemn such a criminal act,” said Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem (via the Los Angeles Times), emphasizing “that it is not reasonable that the Syrian army could use chemical weapons now at the time when it has been achieving victories on various fronts.”

The New York Times' "Letters to the Editor" pages also suggested a false flag operation Friday.

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said there was "no doubt" that Syria and the Assad regime carried out the attack.

