Jets, Giants NFL local pro day notes

NFL local pro day workouts are a way for NFL teams to evaluate prospects in their own backyard. Any players who attend college or reside in a club’s “metropolitan area” are allowed to participate and there is no limit as to how many players a team can invite.

The New York Jets (April 6) and Giants (April 7) held their workouts on consecutive days and there are a handful of prospects worth noting who were brought in for a visit.

The top name prospect for the Giants was Miami tight end David Njoku, a possible first-round target who had a formal interview with the team at the NFL Scouting Combine and at the Hurricanes pro day. Tight end appears to be a major need for the G-Men, as they brought in several players to evaluate at the position, including Anthony Firkser of Harvard and Ryan Owens of Wagner, both of whom were also invited to the Jets workout.

Many expect Big Blue to add a running back in some capacity, whether via the draft or free agency. One player generating a lot of buzz lately is New Hampshire running back Dalton Crossan, who had an impressive showing during his week of practice at the College Gridiron Showcase in January. He attended the Giants and Jets workout and said both teams put him through drills for about a half hour. He had private visits with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week.

With new offensive coordinator John Morton on board, the Jets are expected to add a fullback in 2017. Some potential candidates could be college linebackers Tyler Condit of New Haven and Rutgers special teams ace Kevin Marquez. The duo trained at Parabolic Performance & Rehab in New Jersey with Lions fullback Michael Burton, as they attempt to switch positions. “The Jets worked me out as a fullback,” Condit informed Metro US. “They really liked the way I caught the ball and told me I have natural hands.” He also worked out as linebacker for the Giants.

UConn wide out Noel Thomas said he spent quite a bit of time speaking to the Jets and received a lot of positive feedback from the Giants, “I sat with the receiver coach for about an hour and we had a great conversation,” Thomas told Metro US. “It was a chance for me to get a feel for the program and for them to get a feel for me, I think it was a very successful day.”

The Jets worked out a total of five safeties, including Anthony Cioffi of Rutgers, whom they put through positional drills for nearly 30 minutes. The Giants also brought him and said both teams praised him for his hips and the way he gets in and out of cuts.

These are just some of the players on the radar for the Giants and Jets, be sure to check back for more NFL Draft coverage leading up to and during the NFL Draft!