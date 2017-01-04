This is our first NBA mock of 2017, and the first time we have the Celtics owning the No. 1 overall pick thanks to the futility of the Brooklyn Nets. The good money says that the Celtics are going to move this pick between now and June, but if they keep it there might be some good karma in selecting a swingman from Kansas in the lottery. Worked out pretty well the last time.

As for another observation about the current shake-up of this draft, there are A LOT of point guards. The league is already point guard heavy as it is, so don’t be surprised if a team with an above average PG already in place selects a PG high in this draft. The old baseball saying goes, “you can never have enough pitching,” and in the NBA, you can never have enough good point guards. Here’s your chance, Philly. Draft for need this time!

1. Boston Celtics: Josh Jackson, SG/SF, Kansas

2. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Miami Heat: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State

4. Phoenix Suns: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

5. Dallas Mavericks: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

7. Philadelphia 76ers: Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia

8. New Orleans Pelicans: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

9. Denver Nuggets: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

10. Orlando Magic: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

11. Detroit Pistons: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

12. New York Knicks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

13. Washington Wizards: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

15. Sacramento Kings: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

16. Chicago Bulls: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

17. Indiana Pacers: Bam Adebayo, PF/C, Kentucky

18. Milwaukee Bucks: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

19. Atlanta Hawks: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

20. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame

21. Brooklyn Nets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

23. Denver Nuggets: Melo Trimble, PG, Maryland

24. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

25. Utah Jazz: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

26. Toronto Raptors: Alpha Kaba, PF, France

27. Houston Rockets: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

29. San Antonio Spurs: Chris Boucher, PF, Oregon

30. Utah Jazz: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State