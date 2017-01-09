A fire broke out on the roof of a Green Line train at Copley Station Monday morning due to the train's brake system.

The MBTA reported before 9 a.m. that the Green Line D Branch was experiencing delays Monday morning due to a disabled train.

Sam Melnick, a rider on the train, captured the flames above the car in a video. Melnick said that the cabin started smelling like "burnt rubber" as the train was between Hynes and Copley stations.

"It wasn't until we got to Copley that the smell got much stronger and people started looking concerned," Melnick said in an email. "As we pulled in, those waiting on the platform were motioning for us to come off the train, pointing to the roof. The train operator soon told everyone to get off."