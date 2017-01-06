Rob Gronkowski is one of the most elite athletes on the planet. You and I are maybe not.

But now, at the Boston Sports Club in Medford’s Wellington Circle, we can all work out like Gronk — through an exercise regimen designed by the star New England Patriots tight end and his no-less-physically-imposing family.

Before the program went live for the public, I visited the “Gronk Zone” and tried my hand at its eponymous workout, confronting the realities that distinguish those that grace covers of “Madden” video games from those more likely to be found playing such games with an open bag of chips on hand.

The Gronk Fitness Program is intended to help everyone from dedicated gym rat to couch-addicted schlub achieve and maintain their health goals, and utilizes motivational techniques that helped Rob and brothers Dan and Glenn to realize their pro ball dreams. To a layman that hasn’t set foot in a gym since his days riding the pine as a high school football “player” and who insists that his most honed muscles are of the cranial variety, the classes are reminiscent of the hugely popular CrossFit — combining explosive station exercises with an aerobic pace in a team-focused environment, led by high-energy team leaders barking out orders and encouraging praise.

This positive, group-oriented outlook is key for the Gronkowski brothers, who attribute much of their own athletic success to the camaraderie they shared growing up playing games with each other and neighborhood friends, which would inspire them to continue challenging themselves. “You build that mentality at a kid,” Rob told me. “As we progressed through high school and college to the pros, we always want to keep notching up another level, and push each other.”

“We took a lot of those aspects and we put them in this ‘Zone,’” his brother Dan agreed, making note of the extravagant new Wellington Circle facilities designed for the program and now available to BSC members.