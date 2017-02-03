Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks.

That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos could be free! Or like, $5! SCORE!

And of course, gratuity and drinks are not on the house, and should be paid accordingly.

Various locations, papagyorestaurants.com

Check out our guide for more Super Bowl LI dining, drinking and viewing options.