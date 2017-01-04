Celtics forward Jae Crowder lashed out at Celtics fans on Tuesday night, tweeting out, “Home team fans cheering for the opposing players now. Aw man OK. SMH but good win fellas, on to the next one.”

Crowder also retweeted a Dallas Mavericks fans who wrote, “Come back home to the Mavs.” Crowder was upset with the fact that many fans in attendance during the Celtics’ Tuesday victory over the Utah Jazz cheered for Utah forward Gordon Hayward during pre-game introductions. Hayward is a potential free agent this coming summer and played for C’s head coach Brad Stevens in college at Butler.

“I talked to Jae this morning and the first thing he said was, obviously, he wished that he wouldn’t have expressed himself like that,” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub. “To be honest, I was somewhat surprised to read what he said and tweeted. I told him this morning because, every day that he comes in, you can tell that he’s thankful to be a Celtic, and every time we have that talk about how you represent Boston as an athlete and how tough you have to be to be well-liked here, I’ve always thought that Jae represented the best of that.”