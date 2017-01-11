Quincy police are searching for a man who tried to rob a local Chipotle restaurant with a hypodermic needle.

After ordering food at the Newport Avenue restaurant just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the would-be robber allegedly grabbed his bag of food and told the cashier to "put all the money in the bag."

When the cashier said she didn't understand the request, the suspect pulled out a hypodermic syringe and allegedly threatened to stab her, police said.

The manager then approached the suspect, who ran out of the shop. Police tried to track the suspect using a K-9 dog, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and gray sleeves at the time.

Anyone with information, should contact Quincy police at 617-745-5766 or email ebagley@quincyma.gov.