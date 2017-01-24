Danny Ainge isn't afraid to stretch the truth from time to time, especially when it concerns potential trades involving high draft picks. But I believe the Celtics boss when he says that he believes the top of the 2017 NBA Draft is one without a clear-cut No. 1. A year ago at this time, everyone was salivating over Ben Simmons - and lo and behold, he wound up being the No. 1 pick.
Expect this year's draft season to be like 2015. Jahlil Okafor was at the top of most every mock draft from January to March and then you began seeing other names pop up. Karl-Anthony Towns wound up going No. 1, D'Angelo Russell wound up going No. 2, and Okafor wound up going No. 3. In other words, poop happens.
For the sake of stubbornness, we're sticking with the Celtics selecting Kansas' Josh Jackson No. 1 despite most mocks now loving Lonzo Ball as the No. 1 pick.
1. Boston Celtics: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
2. Miami Heat: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
4. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
5. Phoenix Suns: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. Philadelphia 76ers: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. Denver Nuggets: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
9. New Orleans Pelicans: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
10. Orlando Magic: Harry Giles, PF, Duke
11. Chicago Bulls: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
12. New York Knicks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
13. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
14. Chicago Bulls: Ivan Rabb, C, California
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
16. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
18. Washington Wizards: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
19. Indiana Pacers: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State
20. Atlanta Hawks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona
22. Utah Jazz: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina
23. Denver Nuggets: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA
24. Brooklyn Nets: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame
25. Toronto Raptors: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada
26. Toronto Raptors: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State
27. Houston Rockets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier
28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Alec Peters, SF, Valparaiso
29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
30. Utah Jazz: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor
31. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Fusek, C, Slovak Republic
32. Miami Heat: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
33. Philadelphia 76ers: Jarron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson
34. Dallas Mavericks: LJ Peak, SG, Georgetown
35. Phoenix Suns: Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina
36. Boston Celtics: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
37. LA Lakers: Melo Trimble, PG, Maryland
38. Houston Rockets: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State
39. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
40. Orlando Magic: Moses Kingsley, C, Arkansas
41. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
42. Utah Jazz: Malik Pope, PF, San Diego State
43. Utah Jazz: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
44. New York Knicks: Chris Boucher, PF, Oregon
45. Houston Rockets: EC Matthews, SG, Rhode Island
46. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova
47. Milwaukee Bucks: Trevon Bluiett, SG, Xavier
48. Washington Wizards: Alpha Kaba, PF, France
49. Indiana Pacers: Dillon Brooks, SG, Oregon
50. Atlanta Hawks: Thomas Bryant, C, Indiana
51. Oklahoma City Thunder: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton
52. Utah Jazz: Jabari Bird, SG, California
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nigel Hayes, PF, Wisconsin
54. Brooklyn Nets: Luke Fischer, C, Marquette
55. Boston Celtics: Marko Guduric, SG, Serbia
56. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Roberson, PF, Syracuse
57. New York Knicks: Peter Jok, SG, Iowa
58. Boston Celtics: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia
59. San Antonio Spurs: Dedric Lawson, PF, Memphis
60. Utah Jazz: Justin Tuoyo, PF, Chattanooga