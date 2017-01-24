Danny Ainge isn't afraid to stretch the truth from time to time, especially when it concerns potential trades involving high draft picks. But I believe the Celtics boss when he says that he believes the top of the 2017 NBA Draft is one without a clear-cut No. 1. A year ago at this time, everyone was salivating over Ben Simmons - and lo and behold, he wound up being the No. 1 pick.

Expect this year's draft season to be like 2015. Jahlil Okafor was at the top of most every mock draft from January to March and then you began seeing other names pop up. Karl-Anthony Towns wound up going No. 1, D'Angelo Russell wound up going No. 2, and Okafor wound up going No. 3. In other words, poop happens.

For the sake of stubbornness, we're sticking with the Celtics selecting Kansas' Josh Jackson No. 1 despite most mocks now loving Lonzo Ball as the No. 1 pick.

1. Boston Celtics: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

2. Miami Heat: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

4. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

5. Phoenix Suns: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Philadelphia 76ers: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

8. Denver Nuggets: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

10. Orlando Magic: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

11. Chicago Bulls: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

12. New York Knicks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

13. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

14. Chicago Bulls: Ivan Rabb, C, California

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

16. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Washington Wizards: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Indiana Pacers: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

20. Atlanta Hawks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

22. Utah Jazz: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina

23. Denver Nuggets: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

24. Brooklyn Nets: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame

25. Toronto Raptors: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

26. Toronto Raptors: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

27. Houston Rockets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Alec Peters, SF, Valparaiso

29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

30. Utah Jazz: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

31. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Fusek, C, Slovak Republic

32. Miami Heat: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

33. Philadelphia 76ers: Jarron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

34. Dallas Mavericks: LJ Peak, SG, Georgetown

35. Phoenix Suns: Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina

36. Boston Celtics: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

37. LA Lakers: Melo Trimble, PG, Maryland

38. Houston Rockets: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

39. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

40. Orlando Magic: Moses Kingsley, C, Arkansas

41. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

42. Utah Jazz: Malik Pope, PF, San Diego State

43. Utah Jazz: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

44. New York Knicks: Chris Boucher, PF, Oregon

45. Houston Rockets: EC Matthews, SG, Rhode Island

46. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

47. Milwaukee Bucks: Trevon Bluiett, SG, Xavier

48. Washington Wizards: Alpha Kaba, PF, France

49. Indiana Pacers: Dillon Brooks, SG, Oregon

50. Atlanta Hawks: Thomas Bryant, C, Indiana

51. Oklahoma City Thunder: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton

52. Utah Jazz: Jabari Bird, SG, California

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nigel Hayes, PF, Wisconsin

54. Brooklyn Nets: Luke Fischer, C, Marquette

55. Boston Celtics: Marko Guduric, SG, Serbia

56. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Roberson, PF, Syracuse

57. New York Knicks: Peter Jok, SG, Iowa

58. Boston Celtics: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia

59. San Antonio Spurs: Dedric Lawson, PF, Memphis

60. Utah Jazz: Justin Tuoyo, PF, Chattanooga