Crowds packed Boston Common Saturday to march in support of rights for minority groups, including women, immigrants, members of the LGBT community and people of color.

An estimated 170,000 people rallied peaceably as part of the Boston Women's March for America the day after President Donald Trump took his oath of office. Demonstrators wore pink knitted "pussyhats" – an item that has become a symbol of women's resistance against Trump – and carried signs and chanted in the morning rally.

Marchers in Boston joined more than 600 cities internationally that marched after Inauguration Day, as local movements of resistance in addition to a large-scale march through Washington, D.C., Saturday, which attracted, by conservative estimates, 470,000 activists.

As with similar movements, the Boston Women's March for America was organized on Facebook. It attracted attendees from throughout the New England area, including Mayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who delivered remarks at the event.