Today is Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, and many people aren't happy about it. If you're not in the mood to celebrate, you're not alone. Several protests and other expressions of resistence are planned in the Boston-area for Friday and Saturday:

Friday:

Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration Boston: Massachusetts Peace Action, Boston May Day Committee, Boston Democratic Socialists of America and other groups have planned a protest to take place at Boston Common on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. More than 2,000 people have written on the event's Facebook page they will attend. The page details some of their demands, which include making Boston a sanctuary city, providing full rights for all LGBTQ people, impose a bigger tax on the "super rich like Trump!" and "Fund healthcare for all!"

One-day strike

Dining hall workers at Northeastern University will stage a one-day strike, starting at noon on Friday. The workers will walk off the job during lunch service and join the Boston demonstrations. The strike is inspired by their workers' union principles to "stand with immigrant families, and in support of measures that provide better jobs," according to a UNITE HERE Local 26 representative.

Re_Volt_ing: An Art Show in Protest: From 7 to 10 p.m. at the Distillery Gallery in South Boston, this art show on inauguration night is free and will feature a full roster of local artists.

Saturday:

Boston Women's March for America: This sister march in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington is expected to draw a massive crowd, about 60,000 people, according to event organizers. Mayor Marty Walsh, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and state Attorney General Maura Healey will speak beginning at 11 a.m., in Boston Common. The march is expected to continue until 3 p.m. Though dubbed a "Women's March," the event specifically states that all are welcome.

The Peoples' Inauguration Concert: From 7 to 10 p.m., at the Somerville Armory, this concert will be "an expression in music of the inclusive multi-cultural values that America stands for," according to organizers. The concert is sponsored by the Global Citizens' Initiative, a nonprofit focused on human rights, poverty and justice. Performers include Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, a Grammy-nominated Turkish-American composer, salsa band Ten Tumbao and more. Tickets are $15.