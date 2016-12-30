Quincy Police are seeking the owner of an urn.

An urn with ashes inside was found on the steps of a local monument business about two weeks ago, officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The urn does not have any markings or names on it. It's approximately 10 inches tall and seven inches wide and seems to be white marble, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to help find the owner to contact Detective Monteith at 617-745-5767, by email at wmonteith@quincyma.gov or through the MyPD app.