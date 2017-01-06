On the heels of a deadly shooting at a Florida airport on Friday, the Massachusetts State Police and MassPort announced they will put "enhanced security tactics" in place at Logan International Airport.

In a joint statement, the agencies said the airport will supplement its routine security with additional measures out of an abundance of caution.

"We continue to maintain a multi-layered and rigorous security plan at Logan Airport, which includes front-line troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units, intelligence gathering, and other overt and covert assets, including roadway blockades," the statement read. "Drawing from its operational planning, (MSP) Troop F has enhanced security tactics in place and continues to maintain constant situational awareness."

The Broward County sheriff's office tweeted Friday that a call came in around 12:55 p.m. reporting gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The sheriff's office said "multiple people are dead" and that eight people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

One suspect was in custody by about 1:40 p.m., according to the Broward County sheriff's office.

The airport's Twitter account reported the incident took place near the baggage claim area of the airport, and that all service to or from the airport would be suspended temporarily.