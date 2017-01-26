We can wish away the impending February snow by wistfully looking ahead to summer, where nights can be spent in the company of a picnic and a blanket as the Boston Symphony Orchestra serenades us into the night at Tanglewood. Our fantasies get a little more real today with the announcement of two guests heading to the Berkshire Hills this season: foot-stomping folksters the Avett Brothers, and everyone’s favorite wry alt-pop crooner, Natalie Merchant.

Merchant will perform Sun., July 2 at 7 p.m. at the Koussevitzky Music Shed, bringing fans back to the multi-platinum "Tigerlily," following her 2015 re-recording of the 1995 solo album that brought her Top 40 fame with "Wonder" and "Carnival." Meanwhile, the Avett Brothers will mosey into town Friday, Sept. 1, with their Grammy-nominated album, "True Sadness." Both acts will be making their Tanglewood debuts.