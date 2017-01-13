The best weekend of the year in pro football is upon us as the NFL Divisional Round will kick off on Saturday afternoon of Jan. 14. Here is an updated schedule as the Steelers vs. Chiefs game had to be pushed back due to expected inclement weather. All times are Eastern Standard.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seahawks at Falcons (4:30 p.m., FOX)
Texans at Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Packers at Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX)
Steelers at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., FOX)
AFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., CBS)
Sunday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl 51 (6:30 p.m., FOX)