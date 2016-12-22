The new Mark Wahlberg film, “Patriots Day,” opened in New York and Los Angeles this week and a lawyer for Katherine Russell, widow of one of the Boston Marathon bombers, is calling the portrayal of his client unfair.

The movie, which opens nationwide on Jan. 13, portrays Russell as defiant during an interview with the FBI and suggested she knew her husband, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was plotting an act of terror.

"It's just not true," Russell’s lawyer Amato DeLuca told The Associated Press. "I have no objection to them making a movie. ... What I quarrel with is the license they take in portraying Katie as someone who did not cooperate and try to save lives. She did everything she could."

Tsarnaev, 26, died during a gunfight with police after the 2013 pressure cooker bombing. Russell, who now goes by her husband’s surname, according to People, has never been charged with any wrongdoing.

"I have no reason whatsoever to believe that anything about this aspect of the movie is inaccurate," Richard DesLauriers, the now-retired special agent in charge during the bombing, told the AP.

“Patriots Day” producer Michael Radutzky said the interrogation scene was "triple-sourced from multiple authorities" and based on "significant reporting about her behavior, her affect, her manner and the words she had to say," the AP reported.

Director Peter Berg said it was difficult to fathom that someone living under the same roof as Tsarnaev and his 19-year-old brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, would have no clue the brothers were plotting something.

At the end of “Patriots Day,” a coda listing where the players are now is shown on the screen. The update on Russell reads, "Law enforcement continues to seek information on Katherine Russell's possible involvement in the bombing.”

"That's news to me," DeLuca told the AP. "No one has made any suggestion that's what's going on. Obviously, it's been some time since this occurred. Nothing has changed."

A spokeswoman for the FBI's Boston office told Metro, "We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation."

DeLuca did not respond to Metro’s request for comment.