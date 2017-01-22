he Packers, Falcons, Patriots and Steelers will be brawling for the right to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston this coming Sunday, Jan. 22.

Green Bay is a 4 seed, Atlanta is a 2 seed, Pittsburgh is a 3 seed and New England is a 1 seed.

Here are the kickoff times and TV channels for both the NFC and AFC Championship games.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Packers at Falcons (3: 05 p.m., FOX)

Steelers at Patriots (6:40 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl LI – AFC champion vs. NFC champion (6:30 p.m., FOX)