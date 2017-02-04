The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.

Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States.

Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go three-and-a-half hours. Excluding the Ravens - 49ers Super Bowl in 2013 that ended at 10:45 due to a blackout that halted the game for 34 minutes, the average time that the Super Bowl has ended at in the past 10 years in 10:07 p.m..

Given all the variables, we're estimating that this Sunday's game will end at 10:03 p.m..