The 51st Super Bowl will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Kickoff for the game between the AFC and NFC champions will be at approximately 6:30 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on FOX TV nationally. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call for FOX.

It will be the third Super Bowl game played in Houston. The last time Houston hosted a Super Bowl was 2004, when the New England Patriots edged the Carolina Panthers. Houston also hosted the big game in 1974 at Rice Stadium.

The Louisiana Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl a record seven times, but that record will be tied by Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2020. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will host next year's Super Bowl.