With bets placed with rival Atlanta locales, some Boston area establishments have more on the line than just pride. Here’s what’s really at stake:

Boston’s Improv Asylum vs. Atlanta’s Dad’s Garage

Losing city sends their finest improv cast members to perform at the winner’s venue — in their champion jerseys. Sad! But still, funny!

RELATED: Where to watch Super Bowl LI in Boston



Sam Adam vs. SweetWater Brewing Co.

Losing brewery works at the winner’s brewhouse for a day, wearing the winning team’s jerseys. Plus, the brewery must rename their beer for an entire week following the Super Bowl, meaning New England Patriot Sweetwater Ale could be coming to a packie near you.

RELATED: Metro readers, Patriots fans predict Super Bowl LI

STRIP by Strega vs. TWO Urban Licks

Should the Pats take home the big prize, the Atlanta barbecue joint will ship up Southern classics to the STRIP kitchen and make a donation of $250 to a Boston food pantry. Should the unspeakable happen, and TWO Licks snags a New England Clam Bake and $250 to an Atlanta food pantry. Honestly, everyone wins in this one.