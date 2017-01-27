Hawaiian poke bowls are taking over the Boston area. Poké City in Porter Square and Love Art Sushi in Back Bay just opened this week, joining Manoa also in Porter from earlier this month and Sushirito in Beacon Hill on the way. [Eater Boston has a solid tracker for the area's official poké watch.] Meanwhile, the first poke stop we heard about is Davis Square’s Pokéworks, who are celebrating their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28.

While they originally opened doors in early December, the Cali-based chain is bringing out the big bribery guns with BOGO poké bowls all day long. Choose between the savory umami classic (featuring ahi tuna, hijiki seaweed, cucumber and umami shoyu sauce) or the spicy wasabi shrimp and scallops. Vegetarians have the option of the organic tofu bowl, featuring blanched kale, edamame and sweet chili gochujang sauce. Or you can create your own — with a choice of protein, fresh mix-ins, and saucy, pickled or crunchy toppings.

To partake, visit Pokéworks at 261 Elm St. in Somerville on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.