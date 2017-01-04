ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 3:50 pm

7 things from 2016 movies we hope become trends in 2017

Give us more corny tearjerkers, dumb comedies, weirdo art house films, even good religious movies.

Hidden Figures Silence Brothers Grimsby The Lobster

"Hidden Figures" (with Janelle Monae), "Silence" (with Liam Neeson), "The Brothers Grimsby" (with Sacha Baron Cohen) and "The Lobster" (with Jessica Barden and Colin Farrell) contained things we want to see more of in 2017.

Hopper Stone, Paramount Pictures, Sony, A24

Photo:

We’re done complaining about blockbusters. We’ll never be happy that today’s multiplexes are overcrowded with comic book movies and animated fare about talking animals, at the expense of variety. But we’re bored filing this charge day-in-day-out. So let’s focus on other ways the movies can be better. And rather than be Negative Nellies, we’ll stay positive. Here seven things we saw in the movies of 2016 that we hope will become trends this year, or at least in the near future.

RELATED: The top 10 best films of 2016 (and 15 more that were pretty great, too)

Maybe corny tear-jerks shouldn’t be extinct?

Mid-sized budgets are all but dead in today’s Hollywood. With them went the middlebrow movie — the manipulative weepies, from “Dances with Wolves” through “Shine,” that used to soil the hankies of masses and annoy snooty critics. As snoots, we say good riddance — except that, right now, a good, corny, manipulative tearjerker, when done right, might make us feel better about the world, even if temporarily.

Such was the case with “Hidden Figures,” a true life tale of black, female NASA geniuses overcoming both racial and gender prejudice in the early 1960s, converting the small-minded along the way. It’s a good enough film — strongly acted, interesting as underknown history, even subtle at times — that it would have played well during any era. But right now we’re raw, and even the jaded cinephile who’s seen it all occasionally needs a reminder to believe in yourself, go after your dreams, don’t be a stupid bigot, etc. (See also: the old school Disney toon “Moana.”)

The Lobster

John C. Reilly, Ben Whishaw and Colin Farrell are looking for love — so they aren't turned into animals — in the dystopian dark comedy "The Lobster."

A24

Photo:

The art house should go weird(er)

This spring, Americans couldn’t get enough of a comedy in which the undateable were surgically turned into animals. That film was “The Lobster.” It didn’t make “The Secret Life of Pets” money, but it did make art house blockbuster money (which is to say about $8 million, which, trust us, is a lot). And it did that despite being (or maybe because it was) a coal-black weirdo that suggested couples were together less out of love than out of a marriage of loneliness and fear of social ostracization.

Who knows why it hit a nerve? (Though “Have you seen ‘The Lobster?’” has been a fine Tinder first line for singles.) Whatever the reasons, “The Lobster” is one of several cases this year in which movies that would have never caught on at the multiplex, even during the gritty New Hollywood ’70s, proved unlikely (relative) cash cows. The New Zealand brush romp “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” also played for months, as, hopefully, will “Toni Erdmann,” a three-hour German comedy that has the same plot as an Adam Sandler movie and is at least as funny as “Sausage Party.”

The docudrama “Loving” — about interracial marriage pioneers Richard and Mildred Loving — isn’t “weird,” except in this sense: It wasn’t an old school tear-jerker. Instead it was unfailingly, stubbornly low-key, shorn of big speeches, big crying jags, even the usual fiery courtroom climax. And yet this renegade docudrama made more than double director Jeff Nichols’ other, more high-profile film from this year, the sci-fi hybrid “The Midnight Special.” The lesson: Skip the usual Sundancey dramedy route and go bold. You might even make money that way.

Hacksaw Ridge

In Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge," Andrew Garfield, center, plays Desmond Doss, a pacifist whose religious beliefs prevented him from shooting a gun while serving in World War II.

Mark Rogers

Photo:

Religious movies don’t have to suck

They came at a steady clip: those cloying, super-earnest, for fundies-only movies about religion (always Christianity). In 2016, the multiplexes saw the now di rigueur smattering of chintzy cheapies from backwater indie studios like Pure Flix, sometimes featuring has-been names. (Melissa Joan Hart proves “God’s Not Dead 2”!) And the studios sometimes got in the mix, too. (Jennifer Garner finds “Miracle from Heaven”!)

The year also saw two, arguably three religious movies that weren’t sinfully awful. This was the year Mel Gibson had himself a genuine hit after eons in the dog house, even if it required him not physically being in it. “Hacksaw Ridge,” his ultraviolent look at pacifist soldier Desmond Doss (played by Andrew Garfield), quietly made more than the latest Michael Bay (“13 Hours”) and the latest “Ice Age.” This was all despite being vomitingly gory, and despite being another chance for Mad Mel to wrestle with his Old Testament version of Christianity on big screens. Say what you will, but Mel’s deep, deep, horrifyingly messed-up problems are fascinating to behold.

Then there’s “Silence,” from another, very different Catholic filmmaker. Over nearly three hours, Martin Scorsese tangles with similar issues of faith and suffering. But where Gibson is battling demons, Scorsese is quietly questioning. Are his Portuguese Jesuit priests (including Andrew Garfield, again) bringing salvation to 17th century Japan? Or are they condemning their converts to unimaginable punishment in a nation that has outlawed their religion? Is their god even real? Or are they deluding themselves with aspirations to higher glory? There are no answers, and Scorsese gives his film plenty of room to grapple with the eternally elusive.

We’ll soon learn if the masses accept “Silence,” as they did “Hacksaw Ridge.” (Probably not.) But if nothing else, its excellence should inspire other filmmakers to take religion as a cinematic subject seriously. (A quickie shout-out to “Risen,” from “Waterworld” director Kevin Reynolds, which crumbles in its second half but offers a genuinely original take on the Crucifixion in its first.)

 

Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprised their Tony-winning 2010 performances in August Wilson's "Fences" for the new film adaptation, directed by Washington.

Paramount Pictures

Photo:

More theater adaptations

Time was (and it was a long time ago) movie theaters were periodically invaded by adaptations of the great plays. Shakespeare movies. Eugene O’Neill movies. Even an Ionesco stab reuniting Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel. These films served three purposes: They gave actors meaty roles, they allowed audiences to bask in these actors tearing into meaty roles, and they kept the classics alive among the masses using the world’s most popular medium.

Those days are gone. Now even a “Macbeth” boasting the future stars of “Assassin’s Creed” will never leave the art house. It takes a super-duper-mega-colossal star to bring the stage to today’s screen. So thanks, Denzel Washington, for using the clout you acquired creatively bludgeoning baddies in an after dark Loew’s warehouse in “The Equalizer” to gift multiplexes with an August Wilson play. “Fences” won’t come near the box office haul of “The Magnificent Seven,” but it coaxed more people to watch a leisurely (and close-to-unabridged) production of a great and never-filmed play than went to see a second “Zoolander.” More, please.

Pete's Dragon

The new "Pete's Dragon" is nothing like the old "Pete's Dragon."

Disney

Photo:

Remakes should think outside the box

Now that they own Marvel and “Star Wars,” on top of Pixar, on top of their own annual animated opus (this year it was “Zootopia”), Disney has all the money. They even have a good thing going with remakes of their old animated “masterpieces.” This year’s “The Jungle Book” was another notch on the bedpost, following the previous one’s “Cinderella.” Both are charming and fine, but they’re far too faithful to the originals, merely putting real people (and real-looking CGI beasties) where lovingly hand-drawn cartoon figures once stood.

Far better was “Pete’s Dragon,” a redo of no one’s idea of a great Disney outing. The only things filmmaker David Lowery kept were the flying dragon, his human boy pal and the title. From there, he created his own modest gut-wrencher, which often felt like a small movie that just happened to occasionally boast a gorgeously rendered CGI fire-breather. “Pete’s Dragon” netted a fifth of “The Jungle Book”’s haul, but it was a legitimate summer sleeper — surely enough to encourage Disney to write a few blank checks to artists excited to think outside the box. (Which they’re already doing: Next up is the Alex Ross Perry-penned “Winnie the Pooh.”)

The BFG

Even rendered in motion-capture, Mark Rylance, the title star of Steven Spielberg's "The BFG," is amazing.

Storyteller Distribution Company

Photo:

Let old school auteurs do their thing

We’ve already blabbered about the greatness of the latest Scorsese, so here’s a chance to stump for two contemporaries who were largely ignored. Steven Spielberg’s “The BFG” appears to be totally MIA in year-end chatter, which is a shame: It’s a titan of the industry doing whatever oddball things interest him. Here, Spielberg further tinkered with motion-capture: with its boundless environments untethered by the practicalities of sets and locations; with integrating real actors into these computer-imagined realms; and with getting moving performances from performers pasted from head-to-toe with little do-hickeys. As the big, friendly (and also vegetarian) giant, Mark Rylance should really be getting serious Oscar chat; his face is as expressive and moving in pixels as it is in the flesh. (Also, more auteurs should be making farting corgi jokes.)

Speaking of cutting edge tech, we weep at the disinterest in Robert Zemeckis’ “Allied,” a World War II spy drama that boasted none of his usual big digital trickery (although there is the curious case of Brad Pitt’s semi-youthenized face). Instead, it was a throwback without ever feeling like a throwback — an old school war movie not slavishly indebted to styles of the past. Zemeckis scales himself back, telling his story simply through expert shot selection and movie star gawking. Any anguished close-up of Marion Cotillard, as a French resistance fighter who might be a Nazi snitch, is worth a hundred Marvel group superhero smackdowns on a random airport tarmac. This is an example of craftsmanship that can’t be bought or franchised to death, and once the major studios catch on that bankrolling the likes of Zemeckis, Spielberg and Scorsese isn’t always good business, the world will be poorer for it.

Popstar

A repeat viewing of Lonely Island's "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" confirmed that it's already an endless rewatchable classic.

Universal Pictures

Photo:

More good comedies

Look at this list of 2016’s 100 top grossers. It takes a while to get to the one that’s a straight-up comedy. Not an F/X-heavy comedy, like “Ghostbusters.” Not an action-comedy, like the Kevin Hart two-fer “Ride Along 2” and “Central Intelligence.” Not an animated comedy, like the year’s top grosser, “Finding Dory” (or even, alas, the very funny "Sausage Party"). A full-on, drag-out comedy, where it’s just human people in silly situations making jokes.

You have to get to #23 to reach “Bad Moms,” a good jump down (#48) to reach “The Boss,” then a tiny leap (to #52) to find “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.” (All of these star women, by the way.) Historically comedies would fill out a good third — maybe more — of the top 50. The world needs laughs more than ever, though the world isn’t helping: It’s audiences who keep ignoring some of the comedies we laughed at the most, including “Popstar” (gross: $9) and “The Brothers Grimsby” ($6.8).

The latter brings us to another point: Don’t be afraid to be moronic or infantile. Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Grimsby” is the cinematic equivalent of a farting kid, but we’ll be damned if we didn’t respect its insta-infamous “elephant vagina” scene as much as we did “Manchester by the Sea.” Comedies the movies people rewatch the most; if they don’t make cash money on the spot, they’ll pay in dividends into eternity. Crank ’em out and we might even be brave enough to Top 10 a couple of them.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

Moonlight

'Illuminating "Moonlight"' shows the films that inspired an instant classic

Illuminating ‘Moonlight’ Through Jan. 9 Film Society of Lincoln Center No film is an island. Even something as original as “Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins’ acclaimed look at a shy black kid aging into a hard young adult, and one of 2016’s highest grossing indies — bears the imprint of bold movies that inspired it. With “Illuminating ‘Moonlight,’” running at the Lincoln Center through early next week, he lays his cards on the table. The series offers not only Jenkins’ early work, including his first...
The 10 worst movies of 2016, starring Dinesh D'SouzaStream This: In defense of 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Superman III'Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'
Hidden Figures Silence Brothers Grimsby The Lobster

7 things from 2016 movies we hope become trends in 2017

We’re done complaining about blockbusters. We’ll never be happy that today’s multiplexes are overcrowded with comic book movies and animated fare about talking animals, at the expense of variety. But we’re bored filing this charge day-in-day-out. So let’s focus on other ways the movies can be better. And rather than be Negative Nellies, we’ll stay positive. Here seven things we saw in the movies of 2016 that we hope will become trends this year, or at least in the near future. RELATED: The top...
Zane McIntyre is the likely candidate to replace Anton Khudobin.

It's Zane McIntyre time for Bruins after dumping of Anton Khudobin

By any measure, Providence, RI is a fine city and when you compare it to many of the other backwater places that AHL clubs call home, it’s clear that you could do much worse than the capital of the Ocean State. However, Providence Bruins (19-7-4) goaltender Zane McIntyre no doubt would like to get out of there as soon as possible and preferably never look back as he hopes to get back with Boston (where he made his NHL debut earlier this season and didn’t appear fazed in his first three games)....
Is there anything he can't do?

George Michael inspired 'Carpool Karaoke'

Did you know that one of George Michael’s biggest fans is James Corden? "The Late Late Show” host discussed the "Freedom! '90" singer's December death, stating, “I feel like I've loved George Michael as long as I've loved music.” Corden revealed not only did a charity sketch he did with George Michael in 2011 inspire the super popular "Carpool Karaoke" series, it's what convinced mega diva Mariah Carey to do the show. He says, “Her words were, 'If it's good enough for George, then it's good...
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December.

Ryan Reynolds: Blake Lively 'keeps me sane'

Ryan Reynolds' might be the calm, cool, witty star behind "Deadpool," but in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actor says he relied on his wife Blake Lively to cope with his anxiety throughout the film. He remembers, “The expectations were eating me alive… Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.” The details of how exactly the mama of two kept her husband sane are unavailable, notes the publication, but it still sounds pretty solid to us. Guess it’s...
Kim Kardashian West returns to social media with adorable fam photo

Kim Kardashian West returns to social media with adorable fam photo

Rumors of Kimye's demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Survivor contestant Dan Kay dies unexpectedly at age 40

Survivor contestant Dan Kay dies unexpectedly at age 40

Dan Kay, who was a contestant on "Survivor: Gabon," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 years old on New Year’s Eve. The host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst shared the news on Twitter:  
Wonder Woman

Geek Girl in Hollywood: What to look forward to in 2017

We’ve finally rid ourselves of the year from hell, but what’s on the horizon? I’m not even going to begin to speculate on the politics. You can just check your Facebook feed if you feel the need for that. Actually, maybe don’t do that. Here’s what I’m looking forward to on the entertainment side this year: TV has been pretty epic for the last few years, though there aren’t really enough hours in the day to watch it all. We’re not getting another season of “Westworld” until next year, but this...
Tool on stage at Glastonbury Festival, June 1994.

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix to headline Governors Ball 2017

Headlining acts for the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival were announced this morning — and we're prettttttty stoked. The seventh annual festival, which will take over Randall's Island Park on June 2nd to 4th, features headliners Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix. Also on the lineup: Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Tove Lo, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Flume, Rae Sremmurd, Banks, Air, Charlie XCX and DJ duelers Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker. More than 65 artists in total will play this year's...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

436 West 20th Street 

7 celebrities have called this historic Chelsea brownstone home

Today 3:16 pm Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Glenn Close, Courtney Love, Olivier Sarkozy — all of these celebs have called the landmarked townhouse at 436 West 20th Street home. But this A-list roster reportedly isn’t helping the 1835 Greek Revival beauty find a buyer, which may have to do with the fact that it’s currently chopped up into five units.  Read more at 6sqft...

Philadelphia

Will one of the Sixers' big men be on the move this winter?

3 trades the Sixers should make (Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Ersan Ilyasova)

Today 3:10 pm The turn of the new year is a very busy time for NBA general managers. With a little under two months until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 23, GMs across the league are constantly making calls to other teams' front offices in the hopes of making a deal to better their franchise. In his first full season at the helm for the Sixers, Bryan Colangelo has a lot of fan expectations on his plate regarding this date. Everybody knows that the Sixers need to move at least one of the big men on their...

Boston

Zane McIntyre is the likely candidate to replace Anton Khudobin.

It's Zane McIntyre time for Bruins after dumping of Anton Khudobin

Today 1:46 pm By any measure, Providence, RI is a fine city and when you compare it to many of the other backwater places that AHL clubs call home, it’s clear that you could do much worse than the capital of the Ocean State. However, Providence Bruins (19-7-4) goaltender Zane McIntyre no doubt would like to get out of there as soon as possible and preferably never look back as he hopes to get back with Boston (where he made his NHL debut earlier this season and didn’t appear fazed in his first three games)....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News