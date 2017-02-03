Andrew Rannells: Elijah thinks he’s the star of ‘Girls’

Elijah is, low-key, our favorite character on "Girls." Played by acclaimed Broadway actor Andrew Rannells ("Book of Mormon," "Hamilton," "Falsettos"), Hannah’s gay ex-boyfriend and current roommate/bestie provides much-needed comic relief and a respite from the girls’ drama.

The 38-year-old actor, who lives in New York City by way of Omaha, Nebraska, talks with us ahead of “Girls” final season about snorting fake cocaine with Lena Dunham and how his sassy character really believes this show is about him.

So, Elijah got his heart broken at the end of last season.

Majorly. We left him in not the best place. He was getting drunk with Loreen [Hannah’s mom, played by actress Becky Ann Baker] on the street. Maybe not his finest moment.

I was very proud of that storyline, and that Corey Stoll joined us for it, because it was really nice to show that side of Elijah, that he does aspire to have more, to have a relationship.

Yeah, the Elijah-Hannah dynamic manages to avoid the trope of the stock gay best friend character.

I never felt like I was her sidekick. She always made Elijah feel like he was the star of the show. So, in playing him, I very much felt like I didn’t have to just be the sassy friend. I think in Elijah’s mind, “Girls” is about him. He feels like this is his show. If you were to ask him, he’d be like, “Well, I am the lead of ‘Girls’ and all these girls operate around me.” And that’s how they wrote it. Every scene he’s in, he’s taking charge and being an asshole.