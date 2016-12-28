Ariana Grande was just trying to grab a bite to eat with bae when she found herself in the middle of an uncomfortable experience left her feeling “hurt.” Grande shared on Twitter that she and boyfriend Mac Miller were picking up some food when a fan of Miller approached them. The guy was obviously excited to be meeting someone whose music he enjoys. Grande thought his display of admiration was cute until he said to Miller, “Ariana is sexy as hell man. I see you. I see you hitting that!”

Grande says she felt “sick and objectified” after being reduced to an accessory to her boyfriend’s persona. “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” the 23-year-old singer wrote. Hopefully, Mac Miller stood up for the fact that his girlfriend who was spoken about as if she wasn’t even there. Read the entire story below.