2016 just couldn't go without taking another beloved artist who showed us how to listen, love and dance with our hearts. David Bowie, who had died on January 10 was the first in a hearbreaking list of icons who passed in 2016, including Prince (April 21), Leonard Cohen (Nov. 11). Just moments after the news broke of 53-year-old George Michael's passing at his home in England on Christmas Day, an outpouring of tributes flooded social media.

As of Nov. 2, the artist was finishing a documentary called "Freedom", according to a post to his Facebook page.

"He has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage and is shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017," the Facebook post reads. "It promises to be a real treat for fans! To coincide with the film’s broadcast, George and Sony Music have decided to move the reissue of the Listen Without Prejudice album to the same time."

The world is looking forward to seeing your film, George.