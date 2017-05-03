Brad Pitt puts some sand on his face for GQ Style, talks divorce and Frank Ocean

Brad Pitt is just trying to get his life back together, y’all.

The 53-year-old former husband of Angelina Jolie has finally opened up about his divorce — and for what it’s worth, about his very good taste in music. We’ll get back to that later.

Anyway, dude is sad. And perhaps because his alleged drunken confrontation with son Maddox gave Jolie the impetus to begin divorce proceedings, he’s sober now too.

“I do remember a few spots along the road where I’ve become absolutely tired of myself," Pitt told GQ Style. "And [this moment] is a big one… I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings."

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again… [I] don’t want to live that way anymore.”

Now, the "Allied" star is dealing with his problems the way the rest of us do: by listening to Frank Ocean and going to therapy.

“You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it... [And] I just got into R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration… I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth.” Damn, if you’re listening to Frank Ocean man, I know you’re going through it.

The most important thing that comes out of this interview, though, is confirmation of your worst fears. That’s right: Brad Pitt is the epitome of the hot, old hipster dude trope.

Like, yeah, he’s rich. He has a cheateau in France, and homes in New Orleans and New York City and Los Angeles — but he also makes matcha green tea in his old Craftsman because he loves the ritual. His skinny jeans hang loosely on his frame. He’s still sculpting, damn it! And also, he got a bunch of tattoos when we weren’t looking. It's all very teetotaler perpetual man-child who lives in gentrified “East Williamsburg” in a condo with a doorman.

Still got big love for you though, boo. Like, seriously. I don't want to be into it, but I really, really am.